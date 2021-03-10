Pond Spring archery tournament happening in Hillsboro this weekend

An archery tournament is coming to the General Joe Wheeler Home, also known as Pond Spring, in Hillsboro this weekend.
The event hosted by High Tech Archery is happening on the grounds of the historic home from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
“The event will offer an opportunity for professional archers to beginners to hone their skills under the supervision of range and safety personnel,” event organizers said. “Practice bags and concessions will be available on-site, also provided by High Tech Archery.”
For an entry fee of $25, archers may choose to enter categories including Open Class, Known—for participants using scopes—Hunter Novice, Senior Open, Senior Known, Women’s Open, Women’s Hunter, High School, Middle School, Elementary School, Traditional or Crossbow.
A portion of the tournament proceeds will benefit the Friends of the General Joe Wheeler Home Foundation, a private organization that works with the Alabama Historical Commission to maintain the venue for community events, organizers said.
For more information about the tournament visit the www.hightecharcheryrange.com website or see the High Tech Archery Range Facebook page.
Admission to Pond Spring grounds and parking area is free to the public, and self-guided tours of the Wheeler Home grounds, picnic tables and public restrooms are available.
Visitors and participants may participate in a guided tour of the historic home for a small admission. For information about tours of the house, call 256-637-8513 or e-mail Bruce Lipscombe at pondspringdirector@gmail.com.
The General Joe Wheeler Home is located at 12280 Alabama Highway 20 in Hillsboro.
