Courtland tables changes to handbook

After tabling a decision concerning the Town of Courtland’s employee handbook last month, council members voted to table the decision again in a regular meeting Monday night, citing the need for additional information.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles has twice recommended updating the town’s current employee policy to allow full-time employees to accrue additional sick or personal leave.
She is pushing to see the town’s employees who work 8-hour shifts to accrue up to eight hours of sick leave a month, and for two full-time employees who work 12-hour shifts to accrue 12 hours per month.
Under the current policy, 8-hour shift employees accrue four hours of sick leave per month and the 12-hour shift employees accrue six hours per month.
“We do not have a problem with people abusing (the time-off policy) and laying out. This is just one other thing we can do as an incentive for our employees,” Peebles said.
Place 4 Council member Lee Hitt, concerned about costs to the town budget, moved to table the motion in the council’s January meeting to allow council members more time to look over the handbook.
On Monday, Lee made a motion to update the employ policy so that all full-time employees accrue up to eight hours of sick or personal leave per month, regardless of hours worked each shift.
“I think we should treat all full-time (employees) across the board the same,” Hitt said. “We’re already doubling it… the time is built quicker (for 12-hour shift employees).”
Peebles and City Clerk Vickie Jackson argued that standardizing the accruement rate for all employees would not be fair to the two employees who work longer shifts.
Lee’s motion was seconded by Place 3 Council member Stacy Hughes, but Hitt rescinded to allow the issue to be tabled.
Place 2 Council member Tim Watts, in favor of seeking additional information from surrounding municipalities and government entities concerning employee sick leave, made the motion to table, which was approved 4-0. Place 5 Council member Farrell Hutto was not present for the meeting.
On Monday, Courtland Council members also approved to hire full-time police officer, Steven Carlton. Jackson said the position pays $16 per hour.
Council members also approved to pay two additional Courtland Fire & Rescue volunteers the $250 COVID premium payment approved in December.
The one-time payment provided through the American Rescue Plan Act was paid to 10 other Courtland Fire Department volunteers in December. COVID relief payments of $600 were also paid to Courtland’s full-time employees, while part-time employees received a payment of $300, under the decision.
Peebles said the additional two volunteers were overlooked when the premium pay was passed.
