Lawrence County authorities seized a pound of meth, drug paraphernalia and other drug manufacturing agents after arresting a Trinity man at his home on Saturday, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
The Lawrence Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Unit concluded an investigation concerning “nefarious methamphetamine trafficking” in the East Lawrence community and executed a search warrant at the County Road 370 residence of 47-year-old Kevin Donald Coffey, according to the report.
Coffey and two other individuals were inside the home when agents with the Vice/Narcotics Unit, deputies and Lawrence District Attorney’s investigators entered the residence, the report said.
“During a search of the residence investigators located close to 1 pound of a crystalline substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine, along with unknown liquids, drug paraphernalia, and other substances,” the report states. “Also, agents located acetones and liquids that are commonly assorted with the final phase of the clandestine methamphetamine manufacturing process.”
Coffey was charged with trafficking in meth and transported to the Lawrence County Jail.
“The diligence and perseverance of the Vice/Narcotics unit thwarted this methamphetamine from reaching the streets. Once again, the hard work of our officers has disrupted a mid-level drug trafficking organization operating in our community,” Sheriff Max Sanders said in the report.
He said other arrests may come as investigations continue.
