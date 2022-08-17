Lawrence County authorities seized a pound of meth, drug paraphernalia and other drug manufacturing agents after arresting a Trinity man at his home on Saturday, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.

The Lawrence Sheriff’s Vice/Narcotics Unit concluded an investigation concerning “nefarious methamphetamine trafficking” in the East Lawrence community and executed a search warrant at the County Road 370 residence of 47-year-old Kevin Donald Coffey, according to the report. 

