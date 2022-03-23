A variety show featuring local musical artists, comedic performers and family entertainment is happening in Moulton next Saturday, April 2, and will benefit the American Cancer Society, according to organizers.
The event will begin at 6 p.m. at the Lawrence County High School auditorium. Admission is $10 per person. Children 12 years old and younger are admitted free, organizers said.
All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society.
The benefit will present Gospel, Bluegrass and Country music performers, including Joyful Noise, the Remnants Band, Josie Rae Jones, Kailey Blevins, Katie Jett, Larry Yarbrough, Craig Johnston and Glenda Thompson; Bluegrass, Gospel and Comedy by CR Hood and Rufus Rareback.
For more information, contact Glenda Thompson at 256-565-3258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.