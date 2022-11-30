First Solar Inc. will make a capital investment of $900 million in the plant it announced last week it is building in Lawrence County and will have an annual payroll of almost $40 million, according to its agreement with the Lawrence County Industrial Development Board.

It will take about three years for First Solar Inc. to employ the projected 715 workers it needs to produce modules for solar panels at its Mallard Fox West Industrial Park facility on Alabama 20, located about one-half mile west of the Decatur city limits. Lawrence County and company officials said the facility will bring hundreds of indirect jobs.

