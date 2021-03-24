On Monday, the Alabama Department of Public Health extended vaccine eligibility to include any person over the age of 55, specified “critical workers,” and any person over the age of 16 with certain health conditions that put them at higher risk from COVID-19.
Critical workers now eligible include employees in transportation and logistics, waste and wastewater, food service including restaurant staff, construction, finance, information technology and communication, energy, legal, media and public safety. Vaccine eligibility had already been expanded to include educators and childcare workers as well as first responders and healthcare workers.
Alabamians over 16 with certain health conditions who are now eligible include those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, solid organ transplant, obesity with a BMI greater than 30, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, Type 1 or 2 diabetes, and other conditions determined by a medical provider, according to ADPH. Those 16 and over who are also smokers are also eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
On Friday, Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said the expanded eligibility will also significantly increase a demand for the vaccine.
“We think that’s going to more than double the number of eligible people in our state,” Harris said Friday. “Probably between half and two thirds of all the adults in the state are going to be covered at that point, so that will be a significant increase in demand.”
He said Alabama will offer the vaccine to the general population before the May 1 deadline set by President Joe Biden.
As of March, three COVID-19 vaccine options have been granted emergency use authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Those options include the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson inoculations.
The Pfizer shot is the only COVID-19 vaccine being administered in the U.S. that has been approved for emergency use in people ages 16 and over, according to ADPH.
“Currently, our county health departments are giving the Moderna vaccine,” ADPH said. “Other providers, such as hospitals and some pharmacies, are giving the Pfizer vaccine. These other providers may also be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which is currently not approved for those under 18 years of age. If you are 16 or 17 years of age, please be sure to check which vaccine the provider is offering before scheduling your appointment.”
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine options require a two-dose sequence, administered at least 21 days apart. Each of the two options reported better overall efficacy results in clinical trials than the one dose J&J vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Wednesday, more than 1,465,000 doses have been administered in Alabama. Of those, 561,755 residents have completed their vaccine series, according to ADPH data.
In Lawrence County, an ADPH map shows the Lawrence County Health Department in Moulton, Family Health Care in Town Creek, Moulton CVS Pharmacy and Moulton Walmart as area vaccine providers.
As of Wednesday, 92 Lawrence County residents have died from COVID-19. Statewide, 10,450 deaths have been reported.
