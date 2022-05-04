Lumina Foundation announced that Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) was selected as one of 10 finalists for The Million Dollar Community College Challenge, a national grant opportunity supporting brand building and marketing for community colleges.
“The Million Dollar Community College Challenge is all about promoting the opportunities at community colleges and connecting adults to higher education,” said Shauna Davis, strategy director for community college participation. “The 10 finalists each submitted a compelling vision for making vital campus to community connections and creative ideas for promoting their college’s brand.”
“It is so exciting to be selected as one of 10 finalists from hundreds of submissions across the country,” said NW-SCC President Dr. Jeff Goodwin. “We have a passion for educating our community, and we want our prospective adult students to know that college is for everyone and we are working to remove any barriers that might hold them back.”
The 10 finalists are:
College of Eastern Idaho
Community College of Rhode Island
County College of Morris
Great Falls College Montana State University
Houston Community College
Long Beach City College
Madera Community College
Madison Area Technical College
Minnesota State College Southeast
Northwest-Shoals Community College
Once the grant process is completed, one college will receive $1 million, plus technical assistance to develop actionable brand building and marketing strategies. Nine colleges will receive $100,000 each, plus technical assistance.
Round two and the final stage of the grant competition will require each college to create a brief video narrative that communicates what their college promises to adult students.
The million-dollar winner will be named in August. For more information about the challenge, please visit luminafoundation.org/challenge/.
About Northwest-Shoals Community College:
Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) is part of the Alabama Community College System and home to almost 3,400 students. NW-SCC offers over 100 certificate and degree programs and is committed to providing career technical, academic, and lifelong educational opportunities that promote economic growth and enrich the quality of life for the people it serves. For more information about the NW-SCC, visit nwscc.edu.
About Lumina:
Lumina Foundation is an independent, private foundation in Indianapolis that is committed to making opportunities for learning beyond high school available to all. We envision a system that is easy to navigate, delivers fair results, and meets the nation’s need for talent through a broad range of credentials. Our goal is to prepare people for informed citizenship and for success in a global economy.
