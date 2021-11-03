The second annual Smokin’ on the Range benefit for Courtland Fire Department is returning to the historic town this Saturday.
The ribs and wings cookoff is being held at the Valley Landing Golf Course and will award first, second and third place pit masters in the competition.
First place winners for each category will take home $300. Second place winners receive $200 and third place will win $100.
Wing entries must be turned in by 1 p.m. and ribs will be due at 3 p.m. the day of the event, according to organizers. Entries cost $100. To register, email team name and contact information to courtlandfire@yahoo.com.
The event will also feature a Cornhole Tournament, beginning at 1:30 p.m. The cost to enter is $20, with one winner awarded $100 and a trophy.
All proceeds from cookoff and tournament registration will benefit the Courtland Volunteer Fire Department.
The event is free to attend and open to the public.
For more information about the event, contact Courtland Assistant Fire Chief Lee Hitt at 256-227-3851.
