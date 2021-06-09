Harvest man arrested for drug possession in Moulton

A Harvest man was arrested on drug charges during a traffic stop in Moulton on Sunday, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
Clifton Brent Webster, 34, of Chapel Road in Harvest, was arrested after Moulton Officer Jon Zech pulled him over for operating a vehicle with a stolen license plate, according to the report from Police Chief Craig Knight.
Webster is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and receiving stolen property.
At the time of the traffic stop, Zech discovered Webster was in possession of heroin, a substance later identified as methamphetamine, marijuana, and an “unknown powder substance” now being tested at the Alabama Forensics Lab, according to the report. In addition to the illegal narcotics, Webster was also found in possession of a glass smoking pipe containing drug residue.
At the time of the arrest, Zech also discovered several warrants for Webster from four other law enforcement agencies. Officers Scott Christy and Tim Owens assisted in making the arrest, the report said.
Webster was booked into the Lawrence County Jail with bond set at $3,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.