Saving Our Stories continues/The legend of Aunt Jenny Brooks

“The Courtland Depot is an active part of our historic little town,”  says Mayor Linda Peebles.  “Although the train no longer stops in Courtland, the Depot is used by the Town and the community for events and meetings.  Individuals also rent it for private events for their families and we use it when we have events that are rained out. It has served our community long after its original use was no longer an issue.”  

If you have been to any of the Saving Our Stories (SOS) events in Courtland on the first Saturday of each month in fair weather, you know that this is a great way of spending some quality time with your family. 

The series, provided for in part by a grant from Alabama Humanities Alliance, has previously provided something for everyone; authors, songwriter/singers/a Mayberry Day complete with impersonators and a movie that night, which everyone enjoyed immensely. “Even the little kids recognized Barney and Floyd the Barber” laughed Mayor Linda Peebles, who has worked tirelessly to make her town a destination place for those looking for a bit of nostalgia and a place where time seems to have stood still. 

