Saving Our Stories continues/The legend of Aunt Jenny Brooks

If you have been to any of the Saving Our Stories (SOS) events in Courtland on the first Saturday of each month in fair weather, you know that this is a great way of spending some quality time with your family.
The series, provided for in part by a grant from Alabama Humanities Alliance, has previously provided something for everyone; authors, songwriter/singers/a Mayberry Day complete with impersonators and a movie that night, which everyone enjoyed immensely. “Even the little kids recognized Barney and Floyd the Barber” laughed Mayor Linda Peebles, who has worked tirelessly to make her town a destination place for those looking for a bit of nostalgia and a place where time seems to have stood still.
Once again Courtland brings entertainment to the Valley as part of its seasonal programming perfect for Courtland’s picturesque ambiance and its determination to bring entertainment for the whole family to the area. On October 1, 2022 (6:00-7:30 p.m.) at the historic Courtland Train Depot, impersonator Carla Waldrep will portray Aunt Jenny Brooks, a local legend around the North Alabama area.
Like everyone else in the mountainous areas of North Alabama, Carla Waldrep, head librarian of the Haleyville Public Library, grew up hearing about Aunt Jenny. In grade school, she and her friends would play a version of the childhood 'Bloody Mary' game by turning off lights, staring into a mirror, and repeating three times: “I don't believe in Aunt Jenny . . . I don’t believe in Aunt Jenny . . .”
“I don’t believe in Aunt Jenny, but sometimes the mirror reflected shadows flitting across windows which caused the girls to run away – pale-faced, hearts racing, and squealing. In their minds, perhaps Aunt Jenny had come back to scare them,” said Waldrep.
Carla and her young friends had listened to the Aunt Jenny ghost tales and legends, but they thought the mountain woman was totally fictitious, they didn't think she was a real person, until one day Carla was talking to her grandmother and just happened to mention Aunt Jenny. That’s when she learned the truth - the young girl’s grandmother explained that Aunt Jenny was indeed real and that she had actually been a pretty good person. That was the very day that the young girl learned interesting things about the local legendary woman and a flame was sparked. The flame eventually led to her passion for sharing Aunt Jenny’s story, and this passion ultimately led to Carla becoming a living historian.
There are many tales of the blue-eyed Cherokee woman and several years ago Carla was asked by a friend to share Aunt Jenny’s side of the story. The Haleyville librarian began extensive research to ensure that her story was historically correct with up-to-date information. “I have been very fortunate to meet and talk with many of her descendants who helped me piece together many aspects of Aunt Jenny’s life,” Waldrep explained, “Over time, some things in history become blurry and others become completely distorted, but then there are the stories that keep being told the same over and over, and that’s when you know you have the real story.”
Carla has told the story of Aunt Jenny at various schools across North Alabama, she has shared tales with senior citizen groups, civic organizations, Indian festivals, Alabama History Day at the Houston Jail, and several public events including Recall Lagrange at the Lagrange College site.
“I’m delighted to visit Courtland and share the life and legend of Aunt Jenny,” said Waldrep in an interview with The Moulton Advertiser recently. “I’m also looking forward to interacting with the visitors attending the event, especially those who are descendants of Aunt Jenny.”
The program will be held in the historic Courtland RR Depot, once the hub of a very active farming and cotton trade. Many of the old depots were razed during revitalizations or to make room for more parking lots or fast food chains. Fortunately, the Courtland and Town Creek depots were saved from the wrecking ball and while Town Creek is now in the process of saving and renovating their depot for use as a museum and sports hall of fame, the Courtland RR Depot was successfully salvaged several years ago and put to use as a community center. This will be the site for this month’s event.
This month the Save Our Stories Event planners would like to invite the descendants of Aunt Jenny Brooks Johnston to join in on the program with their personal family stories and happenings of the Brooks/ Johnston family, “We hand down our stories from previous generations,” said Mayor Linda Peebles. “If you have a favorite ghost story that would be entertaining we welcome you to come and tell your stories at this event."
All stories should be age appropriate for small children. This is a family oriented event.
“I am really excited about this program,” said Mayor Peebles, “I have heard rumors and stories about the notorious Aunt Jenny Brooks Johnston and her family most of my life. I think everyone will appreciate Ms. Carla Waldrep's portrayal of this legendary local figure.”
Waldrep has been performing as Aunt Jenny for the past 15 years and has gained a reputation of excellence by giving animated, insightful lectures while dressed in period attire and impersonating the formidable Aunt Jenny.
“Almost everyone has heard of the Hatfield's and McCoy's feud and now you can learn of the local family that went out and made history. We all can learn more about the local folk lore of our previous generations from events like these," concluded Mayor Peebles. “We hope to see you Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. .in Courtland, AL at the Train Depot!”
If you have questions, please contact the Courtland City Hall for more information.
