Moulton man arrested for drug possession

A Moulton man is in the Lawrence County Jail on drug charges after he was arrested by Moulton Police last week.
Jeremy Scott Way, 41, of County Road 91, is charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
The arrest comes after MPD Sergeant Casey Baker observed Way driving near Alabama 157 and knew the suspect had active warrants out for his arrest, the report said.
After confirming warrants through the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Baker made contact with Way at Shelton’s Jiffy Mart at the intersection of Alabama 157 and Market Street. Baker informed Way of the arrest warrants before searching him for weapons or illegal items and placing him in custody, the report said.
During the search, Baker found a metal container in Way’s pocket that held several pills later identified as amphetamine/dextroamphetamine. Baker also discovered methamphetamine and a syringe concealed in Way’s sock, according to the report.
Way was booked into the Lawrence County Jail, where he remained as of Tuesday, with bond set at $3,000, according to the Lawrence County inmate roster.
