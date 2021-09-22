By Chelsea Retherford
The Lawrence County History and Preservation Society’s annual Harvest Festival is happening in downtown Moulton on Saturday.
Held in conjunction with the Moulton Cruise-In classic car show on the square, the festival will begin at 2 p.m. The Harvest Festival features local vendors, concessions and food, activities for the family, and the antique car show, organizers said.
Coinciding with this year’s festival, LCHPS and the Lawrence County Archives will also announce the winner of the “Murder and Mayhem in Moulton” contest. One lucky winner will receive $100 when an entry is drawn, organizers said.
Contest and details were released in weekly episodes on the Archives Facebook page, Lawrence County Archivist Wendy Hazle said. Each week a new suspect was revealed in the fictional murder of Judge Greg Button.
Those who wish to enter the contest may purchase entry forms for $1 to vote for one of the suspects—whose names are released in each week’s episode on the Lawrence County Archives Facebook page.
The first episode was posted on July 21. Entry forms for the contest may be purchased at the Lawrence County Archives or at the Hot Spot restaurant on Byler Road in Moulton until 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 24.
Entry forms will also be available at the Harvest Festival until Judge Button’s “murderer” is revealed and a winner is selected.
Only one suspect may be selected per entry, but participants may purchase as many entry forms as they like, Hazle added.
Details about the contest and the weekly episodes are posted on the Archives Facebook page.
For more information about the Harvest Festival or the Murder and Mayhem contest, contact the Lawrence County Archives at 256-974-1757, or email lchps21@gmail.com.
