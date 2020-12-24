Courtland man arrested on theft charges

A Courtland man was arrested on theft charges last week following reports of a stolen motorbike from Huntsville, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Montel Kenard McDaniel, 24, is charged with first degree receiving stolen property, according to the report.
The stolen dirt bike was recovered at a residence on County Road 397 in Courtland on Thursday, Dec. 17, the Sheriff’s Office said. McDaniel was booked into the Lawrence County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.