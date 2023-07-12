Blues festival to celebrate Ben Echols

LJ Echols

The Ben Echols Blues Music Festival will be held Sunday, August 6, in Moulton at the Lions Club Fairgrounds. 

The first annual event will celebrate the memory of Echols, a brick mason who constructed several historic buildings in the downtown square, and raise funds for the robotics and nursing programs in the Lawrence County Career Technical Center.

