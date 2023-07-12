Blues festival to celebrate Ben Echols

The Ben Echols Blues Music Festival will be held Sunday, August 6, in Moulton at the Lions Club Fairgrounds.
The first annual event will celebrate the memory of Echols, a brick mason who constructed several historic buildings in the downtown square, and raise funds for the robotics and nursing programs in the Lawrence County Career Technical Center.
Mississippi native and prominent blues artist LJ Echols will headline the event.
Echols got his start playing in the gospel group, The Echols Family. He later moved to Dallas, where he formed the 4-Sho Band before pursuing a solo career. In 2006, he was nominated for the Best New Blues Artist of the Year at the Jus Blues Music Awards. He has released five studio albums.
In addition to Echols, the festival will welcome multiple artists, including Tina Turner-impersonator and Decatur resident Dorothy Cole.
Gates will open at 1:00 p.m. Tickets will be $15. Food and drink vendors will be on site for the duration of the event.
The festival is being organized by Marcus Echols and the Empowering Strategies Corporation. Marcus hopes it will become an annual event to help Echols’ legacy be remembered and honored beyond what it is today.
“We want to honor his name,” Echols said. “At this point, there’s not even a street in his name, and he built the whole downtown area.
He hopes the festival will appeal to a wide-variety of people, especially those who have shown interest in similar regional events.
“Blues is for everybody, but a lot of African-Americans love blues,” Echols said. “I came up with this because we have residents who, every year, go to Harvest where they have the old-school blues festival. We have many residents in Lawrence County who pay $65 for that two-day event.
“I’m trying to [price] everything as low as possible.”
Proceeds from the festival will benefit robotics and nursing students at LCCTC.
“We’re trying to create two scholarships,” Echols said. “One for electronics and robotics and one for the nursing program.”
Echols said healthcare work runs in his family, and he would see future workers supported on their journeys.
A motorcycle show will start at 1:00 p.m. The bikes' presence tie into the history of Ben Echols' first job in Moulton.
"The first time [the] Echols came from the Danville area," Marcus explained, "they rode here on a motorcycle looking for brick work."
