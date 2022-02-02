Organizers say the 7th Annual Strawberry & Antiques Festival will return to Moulton this Spring.
Strawberry Festival Director Stanley Johnson announced on Friday that the two-day family event will be held on May 6 and 7 at the Moulton Lions Club Fairgrounds.
The Strawberry Festival historically features live musical performances, a lineup of local craft and food vendors, free children’s activities, a 5K run, Classic Car Show, Mud Volleyball Tournament and Veterans’ Celebration Presentation.
Johnson said the festival began to promote the Moulton Square and its downtown businesses and recently expanded to encourage more participation from antique vendors.
Those interested in participating may pick up a registration form at The Butterstick Bakery & Bistro, located at 12403 Alabama 157 in Moulton.
