Man killed dog, went on shooting spree

Hood

A Russellville man faces six felony charges in Lawrence County, including attempted murder, after authorities say he fired a weapon at one home, forcibly entered a second home, shot at two vehicles and fatally stabbed a dog Saturday afternoon before being arrested in the Langtown area.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Todd Lee Hood, 30, remains in Lawrence County Jail with no bail set as of Monday. In addition to attempted murder, Hood faces felony charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal, third-degree burglary and three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling/vehicle. He also was charged with six misdemeanors.

