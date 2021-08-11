APEX opens at new Moulton location

APEX Real Estate held an official grand opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 6, at its new location on Alabama 157 in Moulton. After five years of serving Lawrence County, APEX Real Estate owners Brad and Amy Thrasher said the agency moved to a larger office space nearby, just north of the Walmart entrance intersection on AL-157. APEX agents, community members and friends and family attended the Grand Opening ceremony by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.
