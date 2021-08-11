APEX opens at new Moulton location

APEX Real Estate held an official grand opening ceremony on Friday, Aug. 6, at its new location on Alabama 157 in Moulton. After five years of serving Lawrence County, APEX Real Estate owners Brad and Amy Thrasher said the agency moved to a larger office space nearby, just north of the Walmart entrance intersection on AL-157. APEX agents, community members and friends and family attended the Grand Opening ceremony by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.