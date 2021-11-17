Lawrence County authorities are seeking help from the public to identify a male pedestrian who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Caddo community last week.
The man, who was struck in the left westbound lane near Parkway Funeral Home in the 23500 block of Alabama 24, did not have any identification on him at the scene, according to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood.
Norwood said the victim was wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident on Tuesday, Nov. 9. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:42 a.m.
The victim, who is believed to be in his 30s, had a tattoo depicting two letters on his arm.
Anyone with further information is urged to call the coroner at 256-974-7201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.