Bolan previously charged with third-degree escape

The Lawrence County Jail inmate who was captured in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Tuesday after escaping Saturday had previously been charged with third-degree escape in 2019 after failing to return from a work-release job while in the jail.
Adam Christopher Bolan, 45, and a female accomplice were arrested Tuesday during a morning traffic stop in Knoxville. The Lawrence Sheriff's Office plans to extradite Bolan back to Lawrence County.
Charges in the most recent escape haven't been filed, according to court records. In September 2019, Bolan was in jail for a possession of a controlled substance conviction when he didn't return from the work-release job. Three days later he turned himself in to authorities and was charged with third-degree escape, a felony. He later pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of obstruction of government operations as part of a plea agreement in the 2019 incident.
Bolan's most recent escape from the jail occurred Saturday night, Lawrence County authorities said. He exited through a sliding door with an unengaged lock, officials said. Bolan climbed over the jail's fence to escape. He apparently used his provided mat to protect himself from the razor wire on top of the fence.
The escape exploited a blind spot in the jail's exterior camera system. The cameras do not cover the section of fence Bolan climbed over, officials said.
The escape occurred a little more than week after Bolan's Feb. 23 arrest following a traffic stop by a Town Creek officer in the area around Alabama 101 and Alabama 20.
The officer reported noticing an open container inside the vehicle close to the driver. The driver, identified as Bolan, was then detained by the officer.
The officer found Bolan to be the subject of active felony warrants from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s deputies and county narcotics agents in the area were called to the scene.
During a search, law enforcement recovered methamphetamine, alprazolam, drug paraphernalia, and digital scales.
Bolan, a Moulton resident, was arrested and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. Law enforcement charged him with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of felony warrants in the Feb. 23 arrest.
