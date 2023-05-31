People from throughout North Alabama attended the Wild Pig Management Workshop held May 11th in Lawrence County. Speakers from the Alabama Department of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (ADCNR), Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES), and USDAs National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) spoke on various aspects of wild pig management.
Amber Baker, ADCNR Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, spoke about the biology of the wild pig and how understanding its biology helps in its management. Dr. Mark Smith, Extension Specialist (ACES) spoke on the importance of observing wild pig movement such that the correct management tools for the sounder (a group of pigs) is used. Management tools include trapping and hunting. Smith noted that trapping sounders is the most effective way to manage wild pigs. However, trapping a sounder in trap requires patience and an understanding of wild pig behavior.
Baker and Smith noted that one reason hunting is not an effective long-term method to manage wild pigs is that the pigs learn to avoid areas where the pig has been hunted. Smith noted that there are various price levels of traps that can be purchased. A basic trap consisting of t-posts, cattle panels and a solid gate can be put together for $500 or commercial trap can be purchased for upwards of $10,000 complete with wildlife cameras and trapdoors closed by an app on a cell phone. Smith noted that having a set up with a wildlife camera that allows a person to view what coming into the trap helps to determine if the trap needs to be closed if most of the sounder is in the trap, or to wait under more of the wild pigs enter before closing the trapdoor. He stated having wildlife cameras and trapdoors connected to a mobile app makes managing wild pigs from a distance possible since daily trips to determine if a trap has captured any wild pigs no longer be needed, saving gas and time for the property owner.
Ethan Rose, from NRCS spoke about funding available through the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP), but there are certain criteria that would need to be met for reimbursement of any wild pig management tools purchased. A visit to the NRCS office would be the most effective way to determine eligibility. Rose reinforced the importance of wild pig behavior and trap placement.
Kerry Steedley, Regional Extension Agent – Forestry and Wildlife, who coordinated the program, noted that attendees came from as far away as Greene County to attend the meeting and that everyone said they learned something new from the meeting.
For more information about Extension programs contact the Lawrence County Extension Office at 256-974-2464 or visit the Alabama Cooperative Extension Systems website at www.aces.edu The Alabama Cooperative Extension System (Alabama A&M University and Auburn University) is an equal opportunity educator and employer. Everyone is welcome! Please let us know if you have accessibility needs.
