People from throughout North Alabama attended the Wild Pig Management Workshop held May 11th in Lawrence County. Speakers from the Alabama Department of Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (ADCNR), Alabama Cooperative Extension System (ACES), and USDAs National Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) spoke on various aspects of wild pig management.

Amber Baker, ADCNR Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries, spoke about the biology of the wild pig and how understanding its biology helps in its management. Dr. Mark Smith, Extension Specialist (ACES) spoke on the importance of observing wild pig movement such that the correct management tools for the sounder (a group of pigs) is used. Management tools include trapping and hunting. Smith noted that trapping sounders is the most effective way to manage wild pigs. However, trapping a sounder in trap requires patience and an understanding of wild pig behavior.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.