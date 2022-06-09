Quilts of Valor cover some LC Veterans with love and kindness

Have you noticed that people don’t seem to agree on much these days? Everything from the weather to politics is fodder for some difference of opinion. One thing I think we can all agree on, however, is that it takes a lot of patience and skill to make a quilt, either painstakingly by hand, or with one of those new sewing machines that runs almost like a Cadillac.
Handmade quilts command high prices at trade shows, flea markets and in gift shops. They are often worn and ragged but that seems to endear them even more to collectors of these beautiful works of art that are handcrafted on material rather than on canvas.
It was with a servant’s heart, open to helping others, that a dream came one night to the mother of a soldier serving in Iraq. It was the beginning of the Quilt’s of Valor Foundation. This is the story…
It began in 2003, with a dream, literally a dream. Founder Catherine Roberts’ son, Nat was deployed in Iraq at the time. According to Catherine:
“The dream was as vivid as real life. I saw a young man sitting on the side of his bed in the middle of the night, hunched over. The permeating feeling was one of utter despair. I could see his war demons clustered around, dragging him down into an emotional gutter. Then, as if viewing a movie, I saw him in the next scene wrapped in a quilt. His whole demeanor changed from one of despair to one of hope and well-being. The quilt had made this dramatic change. The message of my dream was: Quilts = Healing.
To Roberts, the message appeared simple: assemble a volunteer team who would donate their time and materials to make a quilt. One person would piece the top and the other would quilt it. “I saw the name for this special quilt: it was Quilt of Valor, (QOV)” she said.
And once again, the power of one was multiplied so that a movement was formed out of a dream. It began with one woman reaching out to a few others, the word spread quickly.
Lori Thompson, the foundations current executive director, puts it like this, “Not everyone answers the call to serve our country. It is those rare individuals who are selfless enough to sacrifice so much so we can all enjoy the freedom we have. We’ll never know exactly what each Veteran experiences and how they are touched by war. But we can welcome our Veterans home, support them and their families, and thank them for their service whenever possible.”
Sounds simple, right? Yet it took us a whole generation to learn that lesson, the one about welcoming and supporting them and their families. We did those soldiers, some of them just kids, a grave injustice, and this, in some small way, is a gesture toward those who fought in all wars, but in Viet Nam in particular. Although, this organization does not recognize any war over another, it embraces all weary, returning veterans, regardless of when or where they fought. In fact, that is the only criteria, that war/combat must have personally touched each life to be honored by the gift of one of these quilts, sewn with love and awarded with honor to each who so served our country.
“I believe war demons live and remain with Veterans for all of their lives,” says Susan Gordon, former executive director of QOVF from 2012-2015.
According to the founder of Quilt’s of Valor Foundation’s website, Catherine Roberts specified that, “I knew a Quilt of Valor had to be a quality-made quilt, not a “charity quilt.” A Quilt of Valor had to be quilted, not tied, which meant hand or machine quilting. It would be “awarded,” not just passed out like magazines or videos, and would say unequivocally, “Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor in serving our nation.”
By 2019, the organization, which began with a dream, had awarded its 200,000th, personalized quilt. Each one was prayed over and presented with gratitude and love to a veteran who never expected such a gift, but were for the most part, humbled and grateful to receive such a unique gift.
For a group of Lawrence County Veterans this meant gathering at Sanderson’s Chapel Church not long ago to receive this token of appreciation from the QOVF and the ladies who presented them with a small ceremony of appreciation.
Delaina Greene first became acquainted with this organization in November 2021 when her cousin, Jason Greene, was a recipient of a quilt at a ceremony at the church he pastors, Wesley Memorial UMC in Decatur. “As soon as that ceremony was over, I went to the QOV representatives and said, “What do we need to do to bring this to Lawrence County?”
Within days, we had our first presentation scheduled for early 2022.”
That first ceremony was a standing room only event at Sanderson Chapel. “Everyone there told us that they had not heard of it either, but that it was a very moving ceremony. That’s when we planned the second one,” said an elated Delaina.
Within a week of hosting the second one in May, she was contacted by several people in the community who wanted to know how to get involved with QOV, how to nominate someone, or what the schedule was for the presentations because they wanted to be there for the next one.
According to Mary Harris, who currently serves as the North Alabama District Coordinator for QOVF, it was Delaina Greene who contacted her about nominating the local unsung heroes who were quietly going about their lives without a thought of being so honored.
“The way we have this set up is that anyone can visit the website and nominate a veteran who has been touched by war as a potential honoree,” Harris explained. Her district covers Decatur, Athens, Florence and Lawrence County. To date, they have awarded 50 quilts this year alone. The quilts are considered laptop size, approximately 60” x 80”, and all of them are beautifully detailed.
“Delaina nominated David Briley, a Hatton resident who served in Viet Nam,” said Harris.
Briley’s wife, Beth, did some research about the organization and was inspired to encourage her somewhat reluctant husband to participate in the small ceremony. After experiencing the love and emotion showered upon the group of honorees, David Briley says that he is glad that he was persuaded to go. A man of few words about the subject of war, he was emotionally moved when the quilt was placed across his shoulders. After he got there he realized how important this was,” recalled Beth.
“The Briley’s QOV holds pride of place on a chair near their hearth. It is a treasure to the entire family, but especially to David, who still doesn’t say much, but looks at it with pride and humility, knowing that this is, in another way, thanking him for the sacrifices he and his fellow veterans made a long time ago, even though it was a long time in coming. It came, and that’s what really matters.
Others who received quilts that day were Waid McCreless, Rob Carpenter, Dave Suski, Joel Crumpton and Jim Crosslin.
At the age of 90, Mr. McCreless is one of Lawrence County’s oldest living Korean War veterans. His loving family was on hand to see him honored on February 20, with a beautiful quilt which now holds a place of esteem in his home.
For Rob and Alicia Carpenter, the feeling was much the same. Like each QOV, Carpenter’s quilt is signed, dated and recorded. Carpenter is a veteran of the first Gulf War.
“We use this one,” said Alicia proudly. “Rob is cold natured and he does just what the lady who presented it to us said to do, she told us, “Love was sewn into this quilt, it was prayed over and we want them to be used.”
Both of the Carpenters agreed that it was a very touching, moving experience, and that they were honored that Rob was included in it.
The Crumpton’s echoed the others almost exactly.
“I was honored to have been selected to be the recipient of one of the Quilts of Valor,” said Joel Crumpton. “Dr. Delaina Greene and her mother, Mrs. Bettye Greene, were so thoughtful to nominate me. The ceremony and meaning behind receiving the quilt is very comforting to those who have given their service. To be covered by a quilt made with love in every stitch helps in letting service members know that we are cared for and covered in the love and prayers of others. There is a healing in being wrapped in a quilt.”
As with most veteran’s organizations, this one needs volunteers. If you feel led to help by sewing, doing paperwork, or any of the jobs which are all voluntary, please contact Harris through the QOVF website.
“Working with this organization has been a blessing to me,” said Delaina Greene. “I’ve always been someone who thinks we ought to honor our veterans more than one or twice a year. It’s been an absolute joy to see the smiles and tears of gratitude on the faces of the recipients.”
