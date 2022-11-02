American Legion Post 25 is still serving

Have you ever noticed the neat metal building on the right side of Highway 33, just as you go out of Moulton toward Wren? The one that has an American flag flying most of the time? It faces the Coffey Road and it is the home of some of the bravest men you’ll ever meet.
Oh, they won’t usually tell you about it, they are mostly quiet about their service unless pressed to tell their story, and then sometimes they just mumble, “I was there just like everybody else, trying to stay alive and come home.”
But their stories are not only that…they are unique in some way, every last one of them. And they are in some ways, still over there with the buddies they left behind.
If you haven’t ever attended a Memorial Day Service, or a fundraiser, a Veteran’s Day Parade or some event in their honor, you have missed a great blessing.
According to Post Commander Philip Terry, approximately one percent of our population has served in the armed forces of the United States. “These are special people that have made possible, and continue to ensure that we keep all the many freedoms that we enjoy today,” said Terry gravely. “You may have heard the expression “veterans are those that stepped forward and signed that blank check to Uncle Sam, I will give anything required to defend this country up to and including my life.” All who served signed that blank check, those who saw combat and those who provided support for them (served in noncombat situations). Often those who did not literally face the enemy don’t consider themselves veterans but as we say “all signed that blank check and would have faced the enemies of freedom is asked.”
For the most part, these are humble men and women who would never call attention to themselves. So, it is important that we recognize them in every way possible so that what they did, what they sacrificed, how much they lost, is never forgotten.
American Legion Post 25 has grown and fundraisers were sometimes conducted under the stars. “Often under not the best conditions, cold, rain and wind. One of the many veterans served by Post 25 was suffering from PTSD effects and had started welding as part of his therapy,” said Terry. “This veteran built a large smoker to be used in fundraising.”
The decision was made to seek support in adding a fundraising support building. Members sought support from many places and businesses. “When Addison Truss was approached, they stepped up and said we can help our veterans,” said Terry. “Those that are patriotic and that love our country are not always obvious.”
“The support of Addison Truss Company made the needed building a reality,” said a proud Terry. “Community volunteers along with Legion members assembled the building alongside the Post home building on Coffey Road. Friends of the Legion Mike Morrow and Jeff Britnell volunteered many hours and were instrumental in completing the project,” Terry praised.
“Our veteran community is aging,” Terry continued. “A few years ago, Post 25, honored our WWII veterans with a recognition dinner. Five years ago, there were 12 WWII veterans in Lawrence County honored, as of today we are aware of no living WWII veterans in Lawrence County at all. The American Legion’s objective is veterans supporting veterans. We provide a place that veterans can gather with those that share a common bond. The bond is sometimes shared through discussions, but often just being in the presence of others that know how you feel and have shared your experiences is enough.”
The many veterans of Post 25 that have served over the years continue to serve today, building ramps for needy veterans, providing financial support and other veteran related services needed. “This ability to support veterans has been made possible through community support like the LCVC event held in Moulton. Members of Post 25 wish to thank Addison Truss Company and all those special citizens of Lawrence County who have supported us so well over the years. We owe a special thanks to Stanley Johnson who has stepped forward and organized the Lawrence County Veterans Celebration (LCVC), Veterans Day Parade and so many other events supporting and honoring veterans. Stanley supports Lawrence County in so many ways, we are indeed fortunate to him as a member of our community,” said Terry.
The annual Veterans Day Parade is rapidly approaching on November 10th at 6:00 p.m. The line-up starts at the Lions Club building at 4:30 p.m. This year the American Legion Post 25 Executive Committee selected Post Commander, Philip Terry to be the Grand Marshal. Previous Grand Marshal’s have been as follows: Earl Smith/ WWll, Fred Gillespie, Korea, Roger Loosier, Viet Nam, and Teddy Owens/WWII.
Philip Terry joined the US Navy in 1970. During his time there he received two years of training in Nuclear Engineering.
He served on the first nuclear powered aircraft carrier USS Enterprise.
Terry made three tours off the coast of Vietnam (1972 to 1975) longest was nine months, after which he left on a cruise three weeks after getting married. “While on board we were sent to the island of Maritius to help with hurricane recovery efforts. Also while onboard we we had a significant fire requiring a long refit period. I was on the damaged control team that fought that fire,” Terry recalls. He then went from the Enterprise to Nuclear Power School and where he served as Leading Mechanical Instructor. He left the Navy in 1980 with 10 ½ years of Naval service having advanced to Chief Machinist Mate.
Terry joined USARNG (United States Army National Guard) 142nd Signal Brigade Decatur in 1982 as Sergeant First Class as NBC Specialist. During this assignment we passed the NBC portion of our ARTEP (Army Readiness Testing Evaluation Program) for the first time. Moved to 31Z Communications Chief and advanced to Master Sergeant. “I Served with the National Guard as we transitioned to digital communications from the old World War II wired system. This required leaving my civilian job at 3M for six months of training in Fort Gordon Georgia. Thankfully they rehired me on my return.”
Terry trained with the active Army during a one month long summer camp in the middle of the winter in South Korea. “Our unit received several commendations for it’s expertise during these exercises called Team Spirit, (joint exercises with South Korea). Retired from the USARNG in 1997,” said Terry..
He then joined American Legion Post 25 in 2008, and has since served in many positions there, as several different committee chairman positions, Post Adjutant, and is currently serving as Post Commander and as District 11 Chaplin.
The American Legion continues to serve today, providing a safe, nonjudgmental environment for to veterans to gather in, knowing that those around them have faced and continue to face, the same issues and concerns that they are dealing with. Helping those who served our country (as veterans have), is very rewarding. “Nothing makes me more proud than to stand with my fellow veterans as we present our American Flag at community events. These citizens have given so much often more then even their family knows. I am more than proud of the veterans I am so privileged to represent, they ate indeed special people,” said Terry.
Terry reminds everyone that all members of our community are encouraged to participate in the parade. A small registration fee is requested. These funds will be used to provide needed services for local veterans. There is never a fee for any veteran who wishes to participate. “Not able to participate?” Terry asked. “Then please come and observe the parade and take time to show your appreciation for those that served in the armed forces of this wonderful country that we are so privileged to live in.”
Parade coordinator and contact is Stanley Johnson. Please contact Johnson at neverquitsj@aol.com For more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.