Little things mean so much

Shirley’s great-granddaughter, Abigail Grimes, left, and Shirley, right, both wearing the little dress.

In the days before readymade clothes were introduced to the public by stores like Sears and JC Penny’s,  many mothers saved flour sacks, fertilizer and seed sacks and sometimes coffee sacks because they could be transformed into shirts, dresses, aprons and skirts and blouses as well as baby clothes and quilt tops. 

These cloth sacks came in a wide array of colors and patterns. These useful items were much appreciated by women who, out of necessity, had to sew all of the family clothing, especially during the Great Depression. “Repair, reuse, make do, and don’t throw anything away” was a motto during this dark point in America’s history. Very few farm families had enough money to buy new clothes at a store. And if they had money, it went for men’s ‘dungarees’. Mothers mended socks and sewed patches in clothes and made many a baby blanket or set of towels with these sacks made from gaily printed sturdy fabric in patterns from tiny flowers to stripes and such.  

