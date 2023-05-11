Little things mean so much

In the days before readymade clothes were introduced to the public by stores like Sears and JC Penny’s, many mothers saved flour sacks, fertilizer and seed sacks and sometimes coffee sacks because they could be transformed into shirts, dresses, aprons and skirts and blouses as well as baby clothes and quilt tops.
These cloth sacks came in a wide array of colors and patterns. These useful items were much appreciated by women who, out of necessity, had to sew all of the family clothing, especially during the Great Depression. “Repair, reuse, make do, and don’t throw anything away” was a motto during this dark point in America’s history. Very few farm families had enough money to buy new clothes at a store. And if they had money, it went for men’s ‘dungarees’. Mothers mended socks and sewed patches in clothes and made many a baby blanket or set of towels with these sacks made from gaily printed sturdy fabric in patterns from tiny flowers to stripes and such.
Sewing was mostly a nighttime job for women. A chore they could sit down and do when everyone else was fast asleep. There was far too much going on in the daytime. According to an article in Women’s Day Magazine by Steve Leder titled ‘Life Lessons’ a mother of five would have bought more than 500 pairs of shoes, and served about 275,940 meals. Sewing must have been a brief respite from gardening and cooking in a hot, humid kitchen before air conditioning made it more tolerable.
For Kathleen Canups Bradford, mother of three children, it was a labor of love, especially when her first born turned out to be a little girl. She named her Shirley.
Shirley was born in March of 1938. Her mother wouldn’t have known she was expecting a little girl, no mother knew back in those days, but she went ahead and started sewing a little dress for the baby, just in case.
The tiny dress was made from the prettiest flour sack Shirley’s mother could find. It would fit a newborn, and up to a six month old. The little buttons would have been tedious to sew by the light of a coal oil lamp and every stitch had to be perfect.
Women were proud of their sewing in those days; it was considered the hallmark of a good house wife to set a good table and to sew with a delicate hand.
When Kathleen took her baby out to church or to town everyone remarked on the dress almost as much as they ‘made over’ the baby!
“Mama made nearly all of our clothes in the 40s,” Shirley recalls. “She would make shorts, shirts, pants and blouses as well as school clothes which were often handed down.’
Her daddy, George Canups, was a farmer. The family lived mostly around Hatton, but like most sharecroppers, he moved his family around to follow the work.
Shirley remembers that he used Country Gentleman tobacco. “Mama would save the pouches that the tobacco came in and she made a quilt out of them once,” Shirley said.
The family worked a big garden, enough to feed them through the winter, they would have canned most of it so it fell to Shirley and her two brothers to help keep it weeded and watered, harvest it when they got old enough to pick and shell peas until their fingers were stained a dark color and then gather tomatoes, shuck corn and snap beans.
There is always something to do on a farm.
Shirley learned to sew from her mother. “I guess I was around five when she let me help her make quilts,” she reminisced. They had a big quilt frame that was lowered from the ceiling when in use.
Shirley also recalls when the county started getting electricity. Shirley’s half sister had it before it got to Hatton and her family went to Moulton and bought an electric wringer-type washer. When her sister got hooked up to the grid they loaded up their mule-drawn wagon and took the washer to her sister’s house in the Loosier community and unloaded it, attached it to the water and electric lines and washed a load of clothes. Oh! The marvels she has seen!
“My other half-sister took her clothes and washer over to Loosier to wash, too,” Shirley laughed.
Just the thought of not having to heat water outside over a wood fire, then stir clothes in homemade lye soap and then transfer them to the rinse water, wring them out, hang them up to dry and then iron most of them was an all day or more process. Now, as women stood watching, a week’s worth of clothes was cleaned in a matter of minutes!
Shirley’s mother made the little dress from a plain white muslin cotton flour sack and embroidered the sleeves and hem with blue thread, around the collar, too, and on the yoke she made delicate little pink daisies some with blue centers and some with blue pedals and pink centers.
When she finished it she hung it up to wait the arrival of her first baby, a girl! The little dress was only worn on special occasions. Now this dress and a little tin cup that Shirley and her brothers drank from are the only possessions of her mother’s that Shirley has. “I wish I had her treadle sewing machine!” said Shirley sadly. “I never knew what happened to it.”
Since there was no such thing as Shout! Back then there are some stains on it now, but it only reminds Shirley of how old and precious the little dress is to her family. Shirley didn’t have a girl but she now has a great-granddaughter, Abigail Grimes, who wore the dress as a baby.
Little did her mother know when she was sitting up all those long winter nights sewing this little keepsake that it would be featured in The Moulton Advertiser to honor her and all the hardworking mothers who have nurtured and guided us through the years.
This dress is a symbol of what they all did for us, and it stands for the love they showed in each stitch.
HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY TO ALL OF YOU MOMS OUT THERE WHO HAVE LOVED US SO WELL!
