Moulton woman found sleeping at gas pump, arrested on drug charges

A Moulton woman was arrested on drug charges last week after she was found sleeping in her vehicle at a gas pump, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department.
On Thursday, July 21, Moulton Police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle that had been parked for approximately two hours at a gas pump at Cowboys convenience store on Alabama 157. Sgt. Casey Baker responded to the scene and discovered a female, later identified as Shana Baldwin Morgan, 49, of Will Street, sleeping inside the vehicle.
“(Morgan) was very confused acting and appeared to be impaired. While speaking with her, Sergeant Baker observed a small glass smoking pipe that had what appeared to be narcotic residue on it,” the report said.
Once confronted with the pipe, Morgan removed a white crystal substance, later identified as methamphetamine, from her pocket.
Morgan was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was later released from the Lawrence County Jail on $3,000 bond.
