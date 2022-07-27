Moulton woman found sleeping at gas pump, arrested on drug charges

Morgan

A Moulton woman was arrested on drug charges last week after she was found sleeping in her vehicle at a gas pump, according to a report from the Moulton Police Department. 

On Thursday, July 21, Moulton Police were alerted to a suspicious vehicle that had been parked for approximately two hours at a gas pump at Cowboys convenience store on Alabama 157. Sgt. Casey Baker responded to the scene and discovered a female, later identified as Shana Baldwin Morgan, 49, of Will Street, sleeping inside the vehicle. 

