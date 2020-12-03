LC Sheriff’s employees complete EMT training

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office had five employees complete the Emergency Medical Technician basic course, the department announced last week. Deputy Conner Melson, Sgt. Mitchell Breland, Corrections Deputies Larkin Heaton and Pamela Holmes, and Search and Rescue Technician Mylan Mitchell successfully completed the EMT-Basic course after 10 weeks, or 140 hours, of classroom instruction and 48 hours in clinical work, a social media post from the Sheriff’s Office said. The five EMTs in training passed their practical assessments at Calhoun Community College on Nov. 23, according to the department. The next step is passing the National Registry Exam. “A special thanks to Deputy Kris Long and Scott Norwood for their work as instructors during this course,” the department said. Sgt. Michael Phillips, Paramedic Stacy Rose, and EMT-Basic Madison Vest also assisted for the practical exam. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.