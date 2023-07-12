Pond Spring Speaker Series welcomes Judge Breland

The next Pond Spring Speaker Series event is scheduled for Monday, July 17 at 6:30 p.m. The public is invited to join Pond Spring staff as they welcome retired Judge David Breland, the Historic Resource and Event Coordinator for Decatur Parks and Recreation.
Breland oversees the Old State Bank and the Historic Decatur Union Depot.
He will be speaking on the old Tuscumbia, Courtland, and Decatur railway that still runs in front of Pond Spring.
“The first railroad west of the Allegheny Mountains has a fascinating history strongly linked to Col. Ben Sherrod and his home, Pond Spring,” Breland said. “Come and learn of the Tuscumbia, Courtland, and Decatur railroad, its impact on the Tennessee Valley both then and now, and the Sherrod family links to Courtland, Decatur, and the Shoals, which are an integral part of our history.”
Sherrod purchased the estate in 1827 and expanded one of the two previously-constructed dogtrot cabins. He made it into a clapboard-covered, federal-style home, according to the Alabama Historical Commission. Both structures remain standing.
Sherrod died in 1861. His widow, Daniella, married Gen. Joe Wheeler in 1866.
As always, it is a free event, but seating is extremely limited. To reserve a seat, please contact Pond Spring at pondspringahc@gmail.com, 256-637-8513, or by sending a message to our Facebook page, Pond Spring: The General Joe Wheeler Home.
The Pond Spring Speaker is a monthly educational event that focuses on the history of the region, Pond Spring, and Wheeler’s family. Previous speakers include Kurt Vetters, Anna Mullican, David Barr, and John Griffin.
Pond Spring was the post-Civil War home of the Confederate general and congressman, Joseph Wheeler. The 50-acre estate features 12 buildings, including the main house; several gardens; and historic archaeological details. It’s located in Hillsboro off Highway 20.
