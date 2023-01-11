Jayne Luetzow, Regional Extension Agent, Home Grounds will be teaching a once-a-month virtual plant identification class starting in January. The first class will be January 23, 2023, from 2-4 p.m., and the topic will be basics in plant identification.
For each class, Luetzow will talk about common landscape trees, shrubs, groundcovers, vines, annuals, perennials that grow well in north Alabama. She will also discuss how to ID, determining a plant’s growing needs, and pest and disease problems they may have. The time, duration, and Zoom link for the class will stay the same, but the topic will be different each month. The schedule will be as follows:
