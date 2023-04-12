Bank Independent distributed $11,342 in cash donations along with 2,913 items of non-perishable food in support of the ninth annual Food Share drive “Feed a Family for $5 with Food Share” campaign.  These donations created a financial impact of $20,081 for local food banks across North Alabama and area families in need.

"With the rising cost of daily necessities, more families are needing assistance in our communities than ever,” said Macke Mauldin, President and CEO of Bank Independent. "The charities that distribute the collections work hard in our communities to support those families in need. Together with your help, we are all able to make a positive difference in the lives of those in our communities.”

