NW-SCC to offer BOGO Community Scholarship for spring semester

Northwest-Shoals Community College (NW-SCC) officials announced this week to area high school counselors they will offer a buy one, get one (BOGO) community scholarship program for the Spring 2021 semester.
Because of the financial strain that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, NW-SCC is providing free tuition (up to nine credit hours) to students for the spring 2021 semester.
According to NW-SCC Assistant Dean of Student Services Dr. Crystal Reed, this is a way NW-SCC can offer relief for those that want to continue or start their college education in such a difficult time. "Northwest-Shoals knows how hard 2020 has been financially and emotionally for so many in our community,” said Reed. “This is one way we can help those that are wanting to start or further their education in a very affordable way.”
To qualify for the scholarship, students must apply for the scholarship at https://bit.ly/2TuAbKG and register for at least six credit hours in the spring semester by December 15, 2020, and must:
• have completed the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA), unless they are a dual enrolled high school student
• not already be receiving an institutional scholarship
• be a high school dual enrolled student taking classes online or on a NW-SCC campus
• be a first-time student at NW-SCC (previous dual enrolled students are eligible). Transient students are not eligible for the scholarship
• be a returning student that did not enroll in the 2020 fall semester but is eligible for 2021 spring graduation
Even if students have not applied or completed the registration process for the spring semester, the College encourages them to take advantage of spring registration at https://www.nwscc.edu/2021-spring-registration.
NW-SCC spring semester classes begin Thursday, January 7. For more information, please contact Carl Collins, NW-SCC Enrollment Management Director at carl.collins@nwscc.edu or visit https://www.nwscc.edu/.
