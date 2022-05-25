Callie Waldrep said she feels the hard work she put into her campaign helped unseat Lawrence County Circuit Judge Mark Craig in the Republican primary Tuesday.
With all but provisional ballots counted, Waldrep, 42, collected 3,260 votes (52.79%) to Craig’s 2,915 (47.21%).
“We’ve worked hard from the start and it’s so humbling to see all of that hard work paid off,” she said. “I can’t thank the residents of Lawrence County enough. I want to thank Judge Craig for running a clean race. I’m certainly looking forward to taking all of this hard work we’ve started in the campaign and serving the people of Lawrence County.”
Craig was one of three Lawrence County incumbents to lose Tuesday. In the Democratic primary, Delandrion Woods defeated District 1 school board member Christine Garner, and Amard Martin defeated District 1 Commissioner Jesse Byrd.
District 2 Commissioner Norman Pool and Sheriff Max Sanders were the only incumbents to survive a primary challenge. The GOP race for the open District 5 commission seat will be decided in a runoff June 21.
The circuit judge’s office pays a base salary of $140,000 annually.
Waldrep has no Democratic or independent competition in the Nov. 8 general election.
School board District 1
Woods, 29, said he doesn’t feel the closure of R.A. Hubbard High School in District 1 played a significant role in him winning the Democratic nomination for the school board seat.
With all but provisional ballots counted, Woods had a 107-vote edge over Garner. Woods, a Hillsboro town councilman, received 57% of the vote.
“I don’t think the Hubbard closure affected the race at all,” he said. “I feel the community was excited about having a new, young face who is from the community eager to work for the community. I have been around the community and have gained a sense of trust from the people, especially the young voters. I promise I will continue to work hard to keep the community informed and involved. I plan to work closely with the board.”
Woods is facing Republican Joan Jones in the Nov. 8 general election.
District 1 commissioner
Martin, a former captain for the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, earned 504 votes (67.65%) to Byrd’s 241 votes (32.35%) with all but provisional ballots counted.
“This is just a steppingstone,” said Martin, who will face independent qualifier David Coffey in the general election.
“The people spoke. They want change,” Martin said. “If elected in November, I will focus on bringing jobs and industry into the county. We still have a lot of work to do. ... Let’s continue to fight for District 1 and move forward.”
District 2 commissioner
Pool won the Republican nomination for the seat by defeating Earl Sonny Malcom in the primary.
Pool garnered 63.34% of the vote with 881 votes. Malcom received 510 votes, or 36.66%.
“I want to thank everyone who supported me. I’ll need your support again in the fall,” Pool said. He will face Prentis Davis in the general election after Davis qualified as an independent on Tuesday.
There are no Democratic challengers in the race for District 2.
District 5 commissioner
Ned Thomas Jones and Nathan Kitchens will be in the June 21 runoff for the District 5 commissioner Republican nomination.
Jones led the three-candidate race with 492 votes, or 38.56%. Kitchens was second with 466 votes, or 36.52%.
A third GOP candidate, Barry Johnson, received 318 votes (24.92%) and fell out of the race with all but provisional ballots counted.
“I appreciate my supporters,” Jones said. “Those who voted for Johnson, I hope to earn your support too before the runoff. It’s not about winning. My interest is in District 5 and in the county as a whole. Win, lose or draw.”
Lawrence Probate Judge Greg Dutton said the provisional ballots will be counted at the Lawrence County Courthouse by next week.
Whoever wins the Republican primary runoff in District 5 will face independent candidate Mark Clark in the Nov. 8 general election.
Lawrence sheriff
Sanders, who was elected to a first term in 2018, defeated his former Chief Deputy Tim Sandlin in the primary race. Sanders received 3,573 votes (59.02%), to Sandlin’s 2,481 votes (40.98%).
Sanders said he was thankful to win the nomination and thanked Sandlin for running a clean race.
“I appreciate the public who voted for me,” he said while watching results come in at the Moulton Recreation Center. “I will be asking for their help in the fall.”
Sanders will face former three-term Lawrence County Sheriff Gene Mitchell, who has qualified as an independent.
Sandlin, who retired as the chief deputy in December, said he felt he was “led to run” for the office.
“I felt it was my duty to run. I was led to do it,” said Sandlin. “I would do it again. This is my home. I want whoever is the sheriff to succeed, to make this county a safer place to live. I want this to be a better place. I believe in it. I had to run to try to make a difference. I want a make a positive difference.”
Sanders campaigned on implementing school safety programs, auxiliary programs and working closely with surrounding law enforcement agencies to fight crimes.
“I look forward to meeting more people in the coming months,” he said. “If anybody has a question for me, please come by my office or call me. I want to continue on the programs I am working on.”
State House District 7
In the state race for District 7 of the House of Representatives, challenger Ernie Yarbrough of Trinity unseated Proncey Robertson, of Mt. Hope.
Robertson was seeking his second term as the District 7 representative, but lost with 2,783 votes (45.30%) in Lawrence County. Yarbrough received 3,360 (54.70%) Lawrence County votes with provisional ballots uncounted.
District 7 includes Lawrence County, a small portion of northwest Morgan County, and eastern Colbert County.
Yarbrough will face Mose Jones Jr. in the general election on Nov. 8. Jones was unopposed in the Democratic primary.
