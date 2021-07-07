A two-vehicle accident near Hillsboro on Friday has claimed the life of a Decatur woman, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Joy Elaine Williford, 61, was killed when the 2003 Toyota Avalon she was driving failed to yield at a stop sign at the Alabama 20 and Lawrence County Road 400 intersection, troopers said. The vehicle was struck by a 2018 Nissan Sentra, driven by Jasmine Nicole Arnold, of Huntsville, according to the report.
Troopers said the accident occurred about a half-mile from Hillsboro around 7:19 p.m. on Friday. Williford was pronounced dead at the scene.
ALEA Highway Patrol is handling an investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.