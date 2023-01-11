The Lawrence County NAACP will host their 10th annual MLK Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 14. It will be the chapter’s first MLK Breakfast since 2019. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Wheeler Chapel Church in Courtland. The general public is invited to attend. Single tickets are $30.00. Group tickets are $200.00 and reserve a table for eight. 

Dr. April Jones will travel from Red Bank to join attendees as the keynote speaker. Originally from Town Creek, Jones is a social science and management professional. She is the author of seven books, including one about her father, former commissioner Mose Jones, Jr., and she has been invited to numerous countries to speak about her books. Jones is a registered member of the Writer’s Digest, the Independent Book Publishers Association, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and the American Psychological Association.

