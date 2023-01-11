The Lawrence County NAACP will host their 10th annual MLK Breakfast on Saturday, Jan. 14. It will be the chapter’s first MLK Breakfast since 2019. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Wheeler Chapel Church in Courtland. The general public is invited to attend. Single tickets are $30.00. Group tickets are $200.00 and reserve a table for eight.
Dr. April Jones will travel from Red Bank to join attendees as the keynote speaker. Originally from Town Creek, Jones is a social science and management professional. She is the author of seven books, including one about her father, former commissioner Mose Jones, Jr., and she has been invited to numerous countries to speak about her books. Jones is a registered member of the Writer’s Digest, the Independent Book Publishers Association, the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators, and the American Psychological Association.
“We’ve got a powerful speaker, Dr. April Jones. She’s a Lawrence County native. We’re going to have a real good time,” said chapter President Jan Turnborne.
“We try to get speakers that were born and raised in Lawrence County and went to college and [are] successful in their careers, and they are willing to come back to the community and do whatever they can to help their community,” said Turnborne. “And Dr. Jones is an example of a young lady that was born and raised in Lawrence County and is coming back to share her experience, knowledge, and wisdom with the county.”
The speaker, the excitement over the event’s return, and the opportunity to celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. are expected to draw a large turnout for the breakfast. Several local alumni chapters are expected to attend the event, including Phi Beta Sigma of Huntsville, Beta Epsilon of Huntsville, the AKAs of Lawrence County, and the Deltas of Lawrence County. The chapter invited churches and organizations across the county to attend.
“We’re hoping to attract about 300 people,” said Turnborne.
The chapter’s theme for 2023’s breakfast is, “Lifting as we climb, the battle is ongoing.” While planning the event, one of the chapter members came forward with the idea. Turnborne believes the phrase encapsulates what the chapter is pursuing for the county.
“We’re just following the path the Lord has laid out for us,” said Turnborne. “We are pressing forward toward the high calling. We are not giving up. Even though things are not going to always go the way we think they should.
“We fought to keep R.A. Hubbard High School open, and it was closed. We’re still fighting in the community to provide a quality education for our students [and] trying to work with the local industries for employment opportunities for minorities in the county. And we’re just really working, and we’re not giving up. We’re pressing forward.”
During the event, the chapter is presenting three individuals in the county with service awards. One will be given to a local World War II veteran, another to a longtime bishop, and the final award to a retired education worker.
“This event reestablishes our commitment in the county to do what we can to help build positive role models for the youth,” said Turnborne. “It also helps us reestablish our position in the county as a civil rights organization that is dedicated to raising the level of African-American and other minority participation in the county, in education, and in every aspect of life.”
