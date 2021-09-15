A Moulton teen has died from injuries sustained after he was struck by an 18-wheeler on Alabama 157 Monday afternoon, according to a report from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Alabama troopers said the 17-year-old was crossing the highway and was struck by a 1985 Peterbilt driven by Wesley Guest, 43, of Hull, Ga.
Moulton Fire Chief Brian Phillips said first responders were called to the scene near Fair Haven Church of Christ, about five miles north of Moulton, around 4:07 p.m.
Phillips said the teen was flown to Huntsville Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
“On Tuesday, Sept. 14, (the teen) succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff,” the trooper’s report states.
The accident is being investigated by the agency’s Highway Patrol Division.
