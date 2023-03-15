The Bank Independent “Feed a Family for $5” campaign returns March 6 through 24 as part of the 9th annual Food Share drive to benefit local food banks. Donations of non-perishable food items and cash can be dropped off at any Bank Independent location or by the PayPal link found on www.bibank.com/help. Bank Independent partners with local organizations throughout the seven counties we serve to make sure donations are provided to families who need them.
"At Bank Independent, we've long been dedicated to fighting food insecurity in our community," said Macke Mauldin, President and CEO of BancIndependent. "The charities we work with do vital work providing aid to families going through tough times. With the support from each of our communities, they are able to make a real difference in the lives of those they serve."
"The "Feed the Family for $5" campaign was successful last year as over $20,000 in cash was donated to local charities," said Hallie Mauldin, Community Engagement Leader at Bank Independent. "The small $5 donation helped our charity partners feed an estimated 6,200 families. Even a small donation can go a long way in helping those in need and is one of many ways to make a positive difference in our communities.”
Donations will be distributed to local organizations that maintain food banks to fill emergency food needs, to include: Help Center of Florence, Food Bank of North Alabama, Franklin County DHR, The Meal Barrel Project, Limestone County DHR, Sidney's Safe! Foundation, Committee on Church Cooperation, Neighborhood Christian Center and Manna House in Huntsville.
The Food Share drive is part of Bank Independent’s Helping Hands program, which also includes employee volunteer efforts, donations and sponsorships. Other Share drives include Shelter Share to benefit animal shelters, School Share drive for school supplies and Toy Share to collect toys for the holidays.
Since 1947, Bank Independent has taken pride in serving the customers who count on us to be there for them when they need us most. With 30 traditional Sales Offices across North Alabama, an on-campus Deshler Tiger Branch, and the Digital Sales Office, we’re committed to providing the best service, designing the most desired products, and creating an overall excellent experience for each and every customer. As a local community bank, we believe in building relationships that run deep and last. All our team members reside in our local communities and believe in giving back through volunteering. To become part of a bank that makes a positive difference in people’s lives, visit us at bibank.com.
