The Bank Independent “Feed a Family for $5” campaign returns March 6 through 24 as part of the 9th annual Food Share drive to benefit local food banks. Donations of non-perishable food items and cash can be dropped off at any Bank Independent location or by the PayPal link found on www.bibank.com/help. Bank Independent partners with local organizations throughout the seven counties we serve to make sure donations are provided to families who need them.

"At Bank Independent, we've long been dedicated to fighting food insecurity in our community," said Macke Mauldin, President and CEO of BancIndependent. "The charities we work with do vital work providing aid to families going through tough times. With the support from each of our communities, they are able to make a real difference in the lives of those they serve."

