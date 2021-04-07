Lawrence schools to receive $4.9 million in ESSER II funds

Lawrence County schools will receive $4.974 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, also known as ESSER II funds to help keep schools safely open amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said the funds will be used over a course of two school years and three summers, but the federal and state funding comes with strict guidelines.
In a regular board meeting Monday night, he told attendants a majority of the ESSER II funding will be used for “unfinished learning,” or for catching students up who fell behind during virtual or blended virtual and traditional learning during the school year.
“Around two-thirds to three quarters will be spent towards learning gaps,” Smith said. “Over half will be used for hiring tutors and funding what we’re referring to as ‘high dose tutoring’ throughout the course of two school years.”
Around $4.6 million of the funds will go towards the school system’s remediation and intervention program to offset “unfinished learning,” Federal Programs Director Gina Baggett explained.
She said about $2.6 million will be used to hire 20 certified teachers for two academic years for “high dose tutoring,” and $340,000 will be used to fund traditional summer school, summer math camps and an English Language Arts instructional program held at multiple campuses for three summers across the two school years.
Baggett said $390,000 would also add six certified teachers for one year.
Under the “unfinished learning” portion of funding, Baggett said $16,000 would be allotted for a Homework Hotline. The hotline will provide on-call staff members to provide tech support to parents and students.
Baggett said $200,000 is allotted to high-quality instructional materials and personal development for schools in the system. She said the funds would also cover adding two school nurses, two reading coaches, a federal program assistant and an additional bookkeeper or payroll assistant for the two academic years.
The final $141,381 will be used to replace 16 HVAC units at one campus, according to Baggett and Smith. Smith said the school system has learned it will receive another round of funding, ESSER III funds, at a later date. He said the school anticipates replacing HVAC units at all campuses under the next round of funding.
He said replacing HVAC units are deemed a COVID-19 expense and can be used for school facilities because it addresses air quality.
Smith said the school system will follow state directives this week, when Gov. Kay Ivey is expected to drop the statewide mask mandate. After April 9, Alabama will make face coverings optional, but Smith said students and faculty will be highly encouraged to continue wearing masks on campus. He said masks will not be mandatory.
In other business, Lawrence School Board members approved a $35,300 contract between the school system and Alyson Carpenter Consulting Services for career readiness support and bridging learning gaps under the ESSER II funding.
Board members also approved a contract with Rhithm, Inc. for social emotional learning products for students and teachers, not to exceed $77,220.
Board members accepted the resignation of East Lawrence Elementary teacher Sonja Warren. Effective April 7, and approved retirements for East Lawrence Elementary teachers Tammy Black and Rebecca Holden, East Lawrence Middle School teacher Robert Alan Couch, East Lawrence High School Band Director and teacher Donna Hairrell, Moulton Middle School teacher Sandra Warren, and Special Education paraprofessional Judy Looney, all effective June 1.
All board members were present for Monday’s meeting. The next Lawrence County school board meeting is set for 6 p.m. on Monday, May 3, at the Lawrence County Board of Education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.