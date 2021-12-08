Wild Alabama is offering a few exciting opportunities for hikers and volunteers in the Bankhead National Forest this December.
On Saturday, the non-profit organization will lead an excursion to Sougahoagdee Falls in Bankhead.
Participating hikers will meet at the trailhead on Hickory Grove Road, near Brushy Creek Bridge, at 9 a.m., Wild Alabama said. Hikers may request directions to the trailhead upon registration.
The trek is about 4.25 miles roundtrip and moderately challenging with unmaintained, occasionally steep trail, according to Wild Alabama.
“Footwear should be sturdy with good tread that will keep you upright on slippery rocks and uneven, rough, rocky terrain,” staff members said. “Bring a backpack with lunch, snacks, drinking water and any personal items, such as toilet paper and a trash bag.”
Children are welcome to join, but no dogs or smoking will be permitted on the hike.
Those interested should sign up by emailing Janice@wildal.org.
On Saturday, Dec. 18, Wild Alabama will also host a Helping Hands volunteer workday in the Sipsey Wilderness. Further details will be available on the organization’s website, wildal.org.
Wild Alabama frequently offers guided hikes and volunteer opportunities in the Cheaha/Talledega National Forest and the Sipsey/Bankhead National Forest. Trail maintenance and guided outings are weather dependent.
The organization recommends contacting Janice Barret via email, or Kim Waites at kim@wildal.org, to be placed on the Wild Alabama email list. Hikes are also listed on the Wild Alabama homepage.
“All hikes are free of charge thanks to the generosity of individual donors and grants from the Walker Area Community Foundation, National Wilderness Stewardship Alliance, and Alabama Mountain Rivers and Valleys RC&D,” Wild Alabama said.
