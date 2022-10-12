The Lawrence County Historical Commission will be hosting Ben Hoksbergen to speak on October 16 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. The meeting will be at the  Board of Education board room. Refreshments will be served and the public is welcome to attend. Hoksbergen has been a professional archaeologist for 25 years and has degrees in both anthropology and history. Currently, he is the Cultural Resource Manager and Installation Archaeologist at Redstone Arsenal, and teaches historical archaeology and cultural resource management at UAH. He also runs his own cultural resource management, archaeology, and history consulting company. Hoksbergen will be talking about the archaeology of Fort Hampton, in Limestone County, or about his work at Redstone Arsenal.

