“A way of life: growing and preserving your own food”

If you grew up almost anywhere in the South, especially in rural communities, you probably know at least a little bit about gardening. Depending on what your grandparents taught your parents, you might know a lot. Even now, and especially since the pandemic made some foods scarce, there are many families who have kept the tradition alive.
If your mom thinks a big dinner is the largest bucket of KFC on the menu, then you might not have ever hoed weeds from around tomato plants or picked blackberries, or thumped a watermelon in your backyard to test its ripeness.
If you are a young person, you might not know that the cheese on your nachos comes from a cow, and that the peaches you opened with a can opener actually grew on a tree.
Today’s youngsters often think that milk, butter and eggs are manufactured in factories and magically appear on the grocery store shelves.
But if you are really fortunate enough to have a gardener in your family, you might, just might, know the pleasure of what food is really supposed to taste like. This practice was greatly enhanced by the advent of the canning jar and the pressure cooker.
Through the millennia, we humans have dried, salted and fermented foods even before recorded history. In 1795, Napoleon Bonaparte offered a reward for whoever could develop a safe, reliable method of food preservation for his traveling army. About 15 years later Nicholas Appert introduced a method that involved heat-processing food in glass jars reinforced with wire and sealed with wax.
(In fact, some people still use his method when they seal jelly jars with paraffin wax – although this technique is no longer considered safe).
But the preservation of home-grown foods by heat-treating and then sealing it in airtight containers didn’t come along until the late 18th century. By 1810, an Englishman, Peter Durand, introduced a method for sealing food in “unbreakable” tin cans.
Then, in 1880 a firm in Maine first produced commercial cans of pork ‘n’ beans. As you can imagine, all of these new methods led to a change in the way people ate.
The first commercial canning establishment in the U.S. was started in 1912 by Thomas Kensett.
Later on, food could be preserved in the jars you still see today in thrift shops, the kind with metal clamps and rubber rings, and then came the method most used today, the pressure type method where metal lids are applied and sealed, then a metal ring is screwed on to ensure that a proper seal is maintained. This method has been used since 1915, when it was invented by Alexander Kerr.
Before those inventions people were always in search of ways to preserve food to ensure that they would be able to survive during lean times, droughts, and long freezing winters.
For generations, since the Indians first became farmers who stayed in one place year round, people here in the South have taken a lot of pride in their gardens. State fairs made it a competition in which women vied for the blue ribbon and the bragging rights that came along with it.
Since this practice became available, women all over the South where growing conditions were extremely favorable, began to can the extra foods they grew, they even planted extra, knowing that now it would not be wasted. Many families of 14-16 people, like the Mitchells of Lawrence County, relied on their gardens and the preservation of the produce it provided to see them through the winter and into the following summer when gardens once again provided sustenance for those who had land and the knowledge to grow food that was not only wholesome, but now safe to use months after it was canned and stored in a dark place, mostly in closets or root cellars and storm houses.
As soon as possible, the Mitchells and other families put their young children to work helping to plant, nurture and harvest foods like collards, turnip greens, kale, cabbage and other cold season foods in the fall, and in the summer there was hardly time in the day to do all that was required to gather, shell or peel the seasonal bounty. They grew literally everything they ate, including tomatoes, peas, carrots, beans, okra, corn, and potatoes, often saving the seeds from one year to another to preserve the heirloom varieties.
At that time, no one knew what ‘bonding’ with your children even meant, but that’s exactly what took place. And, back then you almost never heard the phrase, ‘picky eater’ because children ate what was put in front of them, perhaps because they had a hand in bringing it to the family table.
One of the 14 Mitchell children, former LC Sheriff Gene Mitchell, remembers well the lessons he learned from helping his parents make the garden each year. He and his wife, Montez, who also came from a farming family, have passed these invaluable traditions on down to their children and now are telling the stories of the garden to their grandchildren and nephews and nieces.
Montez says that she was her Papa Seal’s shadow when she was just a toddler. He often referred to her as the ‘okra whisperer’ because what she planted always did well. That was evident last year when the Mitchell’s okra reached a height of 13’, so tall they had to use a ladder to cut the pods from the top.
Montez cooks okra the way her Mama Seal taught her, using salt and pepper and her grandmother’s ‘secret ingredient’, Nature’s Seasoning, which she says also enhances other vegetables such as corn, and even the family Christmas dressing gets a few dashes of this seasoning. “We don’t bread okra for this recipe,” cautions Montez. “We just cut it up, put it on a cookie sheet with the seasonings above, then bake it until it’s crispy. This makes a good, healthy, low carb snack, similar to popcorn.”
Her family produced some great cooks, “They were strong women and they taught me well,” she said proudly of her mother (Joyce Seal Willis Malone) and grandmother (Dollie Roasealee Fuller Seal). Montez has passed along their methods and recipes to her children and grandchildren. “They might not have time to make a big garden, but they know the value of home-grown food because they’ve been eating it all of their lives,” she said.
For the past several years, Gene and Montez have gardened in raised beds, or garden boxes, formed with railroad ties and filled with horse manure from their barn and extra top soil. They side dress it annually with more manure and this natural fertilizer has helped them increase their yields.
In their immaculately tidy beds grow some of the biggest cabbages, red juicy tomatoes (grown in barrels), corn, radishes, watermelons, cantaloupes, squash, okra, beans, peas, both Irish and sweet potatoes and a variety of hot and sweet peppers, cucumbers for making pickles and half-runner green beans, which Montez says are the best you’ve ever eaten, onions for seasoning and seasonal fruits like blackberries, grapes and scuppernongs. She uses those for eating fresh from the vine and for freezing.
She recalls sitting under big shade trees in her grandmother’s yard, shelling beans, peas or whatever was coming in at the time, into wash tubs and enjoying the camaraderie of the older women in the family as she soaked up their wisdom about gardening and about life.
“My grandmother always put up jars and jars of what we grew in the garden and none of her children or any relatives or visitors ever left her house without a jar of something,” recalls Montez. “She canned beets, pickles and sauerkraut, made by cold pressing the cabbage until it was soured, about three weeks. Another of her specialties was watermelon rind preserves,” recalls Montez. “Nothing went to waste!”
Both Gene and Montez recall that when it came time to use the pressure cooker to can the harvest, the kids were always run out of the house in case the lid blew off of the pressure cooker, which was known to happen sometimes.
These farm families still carry on the tradition of growing their own food, although it would be a lot easier to run to the grocery store these days. But it won’t ever taste the same when commercially canned, none of the home-grown goodness, and the love can ever be found in a can of beans, peas or strawberry preserves made by a machine with preservatives added to it, and strange sounding ingredients listed on the side.
The best foods still come from hard work and tenacity, from loving working the soil with bare hands and carrying on a way of life as important as any lesson learned in school. These traditions are invaluable, and, like so many things from the past, are being lost but for the farming families who make sure that they are passed down from one generation to another.
“It was a way of life for all of us,” she said softly.
