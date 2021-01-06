Superintendent Smith sworn in for new term

Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith renewed his oath of office in a special ceremony held at the Lawrence County Board of Education on Monday. Smith was sworn in by District Judge Angela Terry.  Smith was re-elected in the Nov. 3 election and defeated Democratic opponent Thomas Jones with 73% of the vote. 

