Lawrence County’s Theodorou wins 12th grade Miss Teen Alabama

Cameron Theodorou (right) Miss Teen Alabama

Lawrence County High School senior Cameron Theodorou won the Miss Teen Alabama award for the 12th grade.

Theodorou, 17, took home the prize for her division at the pageant on Oct. 9 in Decatur, AL. It was her first time competing in a pageant after a shoulder injury last March forced her to move on from sports. Theodorou previously participated in softball, volleyball, and cheerleading at Lawrence County High School. 

