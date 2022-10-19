Lawrence County’s Theodorou wins 12th grade Miss Teen Alabama

Lawrence County High School senior Cameron Theodorou won the Miss Teen Alabama award for the 12th grade.
Theodorou, 17, took home the prize for her division at the pageant on Oct. 9 in Decatur, AL. It was her first time competing in a pageant after a shoulder injury last March forced her to move on from sports. Theodorou previously participated in softball, volleyball, and cheerleading at Lawrence County High School.
After a long recovery from surgery, she was restless.
“I just needed to find something to do,” she said.
A text from her cousin Ryanne Coffey led to her first pageant experience.
“I never really thought about pageants, but I had a couple people in my life who had always told me they wanted me to do that,” said Theodorou. “Then my cousin Ryanne, she sent me [Miss Teen Alabama] and said, ‘You should apply.’ So I did, and I got accepted.”
Theodorou was surprised to hear her name when they announced the winners.
“I messed up a couple times since it was my first one,” Theodorou said. “I didn’t really have high hopes, but it was like no other feeling when they said my name. I just was not expecting to do that well.”
After her experience with Miss Teen Alabama, Theodorou is excited to continue competing in pageants.
“My next pageant is in November,” said Theodorou. “It’s a charity pageant, so we’re collecting toys for little kids who need them.”
