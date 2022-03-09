The East Lawrence High principal, who has been on administrative leave during an investigation into unspecified matters, will resign effective June 30 after a unanimous school board approved his request.
Principal Ron E. Rikard Jr. has been on paid administrative leave since Feb. 2.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said Rikard submitted his resignation letter Feb. 8 and the board voted Monday to accept it. Rikard will receive about $42,000 of his $102,898 annual salary while on administrative leave through June 30, when his contract expires.
A starting certified teacher’s annual base salary in Lawrence County was $40,873 for the 2020-21 school year, according to the district’s website.
Smith said it will be less expensive for the school district to pay Rikard through the end of his contract than to go through the process of terminating the contract.
“Generally speaking, it is better for a school system if an employee resigns as opposed to being terminated,” Smith said. “The termination process is dictated by state law and involves a lengthy timeline. In both cases, an employee will likely remain being paid for an extended period of time.”
He said if the district had terminated Rikard’s contract, it would be responsible “for most all fees including extensive legal fees. Therefore, it is a financial savings for a school system if an employee resigns and remains on leave for a period of time as opposed to being terminated.”
Smith declined to comment on whether an investigation involving Rikard revealed information that would justify a termination.
“We cannot specifically comment on any personnel matters,” he said. “However, please note we will work with all entities as appropriate including the Alabama State Department of Education.”
Rikard could not be reached for comment.
School board attorney Christopher Pape of Lanier Ford law firm in Huntsville said he can’t give specifics on the matter, but added that the board is being prudent with taxpayers’ money by allowing Rikard to resign and paying him through the end of the contract. Pape said a legal fight could lead to a “substantial” cost to the board of education.
“It is also important to understand that while these (termination) procedures are pending, which can take several months, the employee is still entitled to be paid," Pape said.
Rikard joined the Lawrence County school system Aug. 5, 2004, as a math teacher at Moulton Middle School. He later became assistant principal at Mount Hope School and East Lawrence Middle School before moving into the East Lawrence High principal position in 2017.
Smith sent Rikard a letter on Feb. 2 to inform him he had been suspended. In his personnel file, Rikard wrote atop the administrative leave notice that he did not agree with the action.
The principal vacancy at East Lawrence High School was posted on the school’s website Tuesday morning. The deadline to apply is March 21. Salary is listed as “mutually agreed upon contract.”
Smith said he would not be surprised if the next East Lawrence High School principal is hired at the April 7 board meeting.
In another matter involving a Lawrence County principal, Smith said R.A. Hubbard Principal Rosa Allen Cooper was returned to her duties March 2 after an investigation at the school was concluded March 1.
“We are currently analyzing (the investigators’) findings, and we will act in accordance with the data,” Smith said.
Pape said his office is not ready to disclose the findings.
Smith said declined to comment on the nature of the investigation.
R.A. Hubbard is targeted for permanent closure at the end of the school year, on May 27, if the school board action is approved in federal court.
A court hearing on the closure is set for 10 a.m. on April 14 at the federal courthouse in Decatur.
In other action the board approved the following transactions involving certified personnel:
• Accepted the resignation of Jordan Davis, high dosage tutor at Moulton Middle School.
• Rescinded the employment of Trace Carpenter, East Lawrence Elementary teacher.
• Approved a leave of absence for Alexandra Kane, Moulton Elementary special education teacher, from April 4 to May 27.
• Amended the employment contract of Emily Drane, East Lawrence High history/social science teacher.
