Girls raised in the south have true grit

The South has always had its share of saints and scoundrels, demons and devils, preachers and playboys.
The region of the US that lies below the Mason/Dixon Line has produced some of the most colorful cast of characters, both real and fictional, that the world has ever known. From Rhett Butler to Billy Carter, Billy Graham, Martin Luther King, Jr., Jesse Owens and Elvis Presley, they each showed the world what true grit and determination ready are. These are only a few of our heroes. But, wait, some of them are heroines… these women not only faced the same hurdles in life as their male counterparts, they also overcame the stigma of their very gender and their image as both fragile and somewhat inconsequential.
These women, the ones who dared to break out of the mold, changed the stereotype of the Southern Belle forever. Women like Margaret Mitchell, Harper Lee, Dolly Parton and Loretta Lynn, Wilma Rudolph, Oprah, and the Unsinkable Molly Brown, all claimed their rightful place in history. Some were born to the stage, altar, or podium. Others had to claw their way up and are as yet unsung parts of the tapestry woven with soft cotton fibers grown in red clay and twisted into ropes of such strength that they became known as Steele Magnolias. This is the story of one of them…
Tamela La-Shay Letson was born into farming families on both sides. Her paternal family farmed in Hillsboro and her maternal family had land and farmed in Hatton. She came by her love of animals honestly, and because by the age of 10 or so she was actively taking part in caring for them. To this day she loves cattle and for most of her life has worked with them in one way or another.
Some of her first memories are of walking the fence rows with her father, counting cows and talking about them. She was still in elementary school when she attended local cattle auctions where thousands of dollars changed hands and the snort and braying call of the cattle played a symphony of sorts in the background. “I was fascinated by all of it,” she said.
Tammy attended school in Hatton from grades 2-7, and then moved to Morgan County for a few years before coming back to Hatton for her senior year. She wound up leaving before graduation due to medical reasons but attained her GED in 1990.
Her mother, former Lawrence County Rodeo Queen Pam Harville, was born and raised in Hatton. She grew up with one sister and three brothers, and learned at a young age that you had to be tough with all those brothers around. Although short in stature, Pam always carried herself with pride and walked with her head held high. A beautiful woman, she married at the age of fifteen and went to work at Fruehauf until she was hired at General Motors where she worked until she had the opportunity to go to Saturn in Spring Hill, Tenn.
As a farm wife and a young mother, Pam and her husband, Archie Letson, worked 60,000 broiler hens, made a two-acre garden, and ran cows on thirty acres, with additional farms rented for cattle and hay. They were a busy little unit and Tammy learned early, as most farm kids do, that she was expected to pull her weight.
She learned to drive out of necessity, at the age of seven, and it wasn’t long before she could pull the water wagons by herself. She recalls vividly swinging on the gates at the Stockyard in Moulton and jumping up and down on the cotton wagons to pack the cotton down so as to add more to the total when it was ginned at R. M. Landers Gin in Hatton.
Is it any wonder that by the age of 28 she was driving cattle trucks, handling big rigs pulling trailers filled to the max with cattle all across the country. She was, to her knowledge, the first female solo cattle hauler east of the Mississippi.
And she loved every minute of it!
Not only was the petite woman (standing only 5’6”and weighing around 130) doing work which beforehand had been considered ‘men’s work’ she was doing so with a toddler in the seat beside her and an infant strapped in a carrier in the berth behind her. “It was the only way I could make such good money ($2.10 a mile) and be with my kids at the same time,” she explained. “In the summer I kept them with me, and when Cruz started school they stayed with Mama in Tennessee when I was on the road,”
Her resume also includes active duty as a Naval Construction Combat Mobil Battalion Unit member, where she was the only female in her unit, and was constantly having to prove herself. She also worked as a guard at a prison, where she was knifed and later at the Williamson County Sheriff’s office, as a deputy. She earned her EMT and Paramedic licenses while working and going to school.
In 1998, she worked at the mint in Columbia, Tn. making national and foreign currency.
She also drove a dump truck and continued to take classes whenever her schedule allowed.
But it was the cattle hauling business that she loved the most, although the schedules were brutal and the work wasn’t easy.
She would start at the stockyards, cutting and loading cattle, packing them in so that they had no room to fall or to fight. Often her load would consist of three tiers, containing everything from cattle headed to the slaughter houses to young calves on top. Then she’d strike out, heading west, sometimes in horrible weather. Cattle hauling isn’t for the faint of heart and she wasn’t one to back down from any challenge. When you haul cattle you have to stop every 24 hours at certain mileage points at feedlots along the way so that the cattle can get off for 12 mandatory hours be watered and fed and checked in general. Then it’s back on the road. When they are off the trailer their break also provides the only break the driver gets to sleep and shower, grab a meal and stretch their legs. Then its load’em up and head out again.
She traveled all over the US and into Canada, and Mexico. Sometimes she walked around with boots full of cow poop but it didn’t deter her a bit!
“We drivers were always overloaded so we had to drive the back roads, and if we missed those feed lots we were out of work!” she laughed.
In February 2002, left Columbia, headed southbound on I-65 to Cullman to pick up a load. She had just passed the Columbia/Lewisburg exit making pretty good time until suddenly she felt euphoric, saw colors flashing and when she woke up she was in the Lewisberg hospital. She’d had a stroke.
They discovered a hole in her heart. “It was the end of my driving for other people,” she said. “But I became self-employed and drove independently for a while.”
She is now in the process of writing a book about her exploits, too numerous to tell here, but one that stands out in her mind is the time she was in D.C. and decided to make an unorthodox maneuver so that Cruz could see the White House lit up at night. “We made it up pretty close,” she recalled. “It was beautiful, looked so much like an old plantation house, the flag was waving in the breeze, then we got pulled over and escorted out of the area, but it was worth it, Cruz talked about it for a long time.”
She drove through some epic snow storms in Oshawa and Ontario, Canada, where the winds were howling and the snow fell hard and fast until there was 31” within a few hours. “We got down to one lane and the snow was in drifts taller than my truck,” she said. “I’d never seen anything like it!”
She had to put chains on her tires to get through, “just like any man would have,” she said.
She traveled with mace on her keychain, a pistol strapped to her side, a shotgun in the cab and knives in her boots in case of trouble, especially on the frontier boarder lands of Mexico, but she never had the occasion to use them.
At the age of 35, Tammy started brokering cattle trucks for other drivers. This allowed her to be home because by that time Cruz was in school. They lived in Rogersville at the time and she coached Tara’s softball team. “Tara was also a volleyball star and Cruz was great at football. We were happy in those times,” she said wistfully.
Then, the unthinkable happened. Pam was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2011. “She really suffered,” Tammy recalled tearfully. “She took the Red Devil chemo, but nothing helped.”
For three months, Tammy took care of her mother, cleaning her trach, and doing things that she never dreamed she would need to do for her strong, independent mother.
She was with her when she drew her last breath. It was incredibly hard for her to accept that Pam was gone. “I laid my head on her stomach and talked to her until the Moulton funeral home crew came for her, I didn’t want to let go,” she cried.
It was the end of life as she had known it for Tammy. Pam had always made things right, always been the rock for their family. At 18, Cruz took it the hardest, going wild and doing things that landed him in jail and later in prison. It was hard on all of them, but for the young man, it was a torturous time, manifested in anger, frustration and acting out. This just made it harder on Tammy because Pam was the only one who could have made it right, yet she was gone. “It eventually made me stronger mentally and emotionally, but for a while I was on rock bottom,” she confessed.
Her Grandmother Harville, the one who had taught her the Bible, was another safe harbor for Tammy, but by this time she was in the nursing home. In less than a year, she too, would be gone.
Tammy helped to prepare both of the women for their funeral, doing their hair and nails, putting on their makeup the way she knew they would have wanted to look. It was the last thing she could do for these women who had shaped her and taught her how to fend for herself.
She threw herself into her school work. Eventually, Tammy, who had hated high school, excelled in the hardest math courses. She attained associates degrees in Business, Criminal Justice, and minored in Women’s Studies at Colorado Technical University online and at UNA.
She also studied nursing, getting her degrees from ITT Tech in Florence, graduating with a CNA and LPN degrees. She was a good student and was on the Dean’s List up until the time Pam got sick. Then her studies took a backseat to her sense of urgency in caring for her mother and being there with her as much as possible.
“When my mother died it changed everything about me,” she said. “I tried to be to my kids what she had been to me, but there was no longer a safety net for me, and it was hard. My mind went to a dark place and I was there for a long time,” she recalled.
Then, in 2012, she met a man who brought her out of that quicksand of the mind, “He brought me joy again, I’d thought that was gone forever,” she said.
For the following seven and a half years she was as happy as she ever had been in her life. She worked in her yard every day, she kept an immaculate house and they traveled. She even bought them both motorcycles and taught him how to ride.
One day she completed her house work and finished up in the garden and decided to go for a ride. The motorcycle was bigger than she was, but she could handle it like a pro, and wasn’t intimidated by it.
It had rained the night before and the roads were probably a little wet, still, but nothing to speak of. She was cruising along in a 45 mph zone, doing the speed limit when she turned a curve and there was a limb in the road.
She woke up in Huntsville Hospital, on the way to surgery. She knew even then without being told that it was really bad. Tara’s was the last face she saw as they wheeled her out. She promised her daughter that she wouldn’t leave her. And she didn’t.
Against all odds, Tammy survived, although no one expected her to pull through. She had frontal lobe damage to the brain, every vertebrae had been crushed, broken or fractured from C1 to T12. She would be paralyzed from the chest down for the rest of her life.
After surgery she faced down another heart attack, another stoke, multiple infections and for a while she lost the use of her left side, including her mouth and arm.
By this time her marriage on the rocks; she faced these nightmare milestones alone, not allowing Tara or Cruz to know everything that was going on. She couldn’t go to occupational therapy because she had no partner. She faced everything stoically, but inside she was afraid for the first time in her life.
She lost the independence that she had always cherished and relied on. It has, she says, been the hardest thing to accept. “I miss the little things, not being able to care for myself, not being able to reach for something or to cook for myself or get in the car and run to the grocery store,” she said recently.
“But, I’ve accomplished something,” she said defiantly, “I’m alive.”
She began writing, starting Trucking Chronicles on Facebook, a place where truckers can tell their stories, and is in the process of writing a book about her life.
“I’ve been on deaths doorstep so many times,” she said. “I’ve been through all kinds of emergencies, so much that the 911 people know me by my first name now,” she laughed. “But right now I’m better, I was down to 96 pounds but I’m back up to about 130 now, and I went out and sang karaoke the other night!”
Anna Perry, who cares for Tammy through the week was a friend before the accident. “She was always known for her ability to see the good in any situation, but since the wreck she has times of frustration, anger and is disappointed in her life, but she still has that old ability to turn bad situations into good,” said Perry.
“Before the wreck she was the toughest person I’ve ever known, nothing could stop her,” said Anna. “Sometimes now she wants to give up, but singing helps her, she sings because she is alive.”
Tammy is still the proud, headstrong, determined person she always was. There are people out there who need to hear this story. Either they have relatives who are going through this situation, or they suffer from bouts of depression and anxiety. She is going through a divorce, and her life isn’t what she ever dreamed it would be, but she wakes up every morning planning what she will do that day, excited about her upcoming book, and wanting her story to help others who find themselves in similar situations. “I’m paralyzed but I’m still alive,” she said, with emphasis on the last word.
Her story is one of courage. She sometimes rages against the unfairness of it, then settles down to work on how she can be of use to others. This rollercoaster life is yet another hurdle she has to face but with her usual candor and dry sense of humor, she faces it with a courage that she never realized she had.
It is both uplifting and inspirational to tell her story. For people who are living it themselves it offers hope. Tammy is only one of them, but she can help to give them because she is determined to tell her story and to give people a voice and a reason to tell theirs.
Authors note: Look for Tammy’s book, title undetermined as of yet, to be out within the next year or so. In it she will give an honest account of her life, sometimes humorous, and often overwhelmingly sad but always entertaining and uplifting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.