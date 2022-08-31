Courtland benefit events raise $4,138 for injured police chief Chief Dennis Sharp eager to return to work, continues recovering at Atlanta rehab

Crowds gathered in Courtland on Saturday for a car show and motorcycle ride benefiting Police Chief Dennis Sharp, who continues recovering at an Atlanta rehabilitation center following an on-duty crash in June.

A benefit ride and car show in Courtland on Saturday raised over $4,100 for recovering Police Chief Dennis Sharp, who sustained severe injuries in an on-duty crash in June. 

“It was simply amazing to see and feel the overwhelming amount of love that y’all have shown,” Sharp’s daughter Amber posted to social media following the events on Saturday. “I also want to say a huge thank you to Lynn Dean and Lesley Dyan for having this idea and planning they put into it. There are a ton of people who got this off the ground and I could never name everyone to thank them enough but trust me, we appreciate y’all.”

