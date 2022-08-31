Courtland benefit events raise $4,138 for injured police chief Chief Dennis Sharp eager to return to work, continues recovering at Atlanta rehab

A benefit ride and car show in Courtland on Saturday raised over $4,100 for recovering Police Chief Dennis Sharp, who sustained severe injuries in an on-duty crash in June.
“It was simply amazing to see and feel the overwhelming amount of love that y’all have shown,” Sharp’s daughter Amber posted to social media following the events on Saturday. “I also want to say a huge thank you to Lynn Dean and Lesley Dyan for having this idea and planning they put into it. There are a ton of people who got this off the ground and I could never name everyone to thank them enough but trust me, we appreciate y’all.”
The event organized by Hartselle Police officers Lynn Dean and Lesley Dyan featured a Cruise-In car show on the Courtland square, family activities, vendors and a silent auction. The event also coincided with a benefit motorcycle ride organized by the Brethren Widow Sons, Inc. and the Souls Survivors Motorcycle Club.
From individual donations alone, the event raised $1,585, according to Courtland Town Clerk Vickie Jackson. She said the car show raised $1,610 and $943 was generated from the silent auction and bids for door prizes. While organizers are still finalizing proceeds raised from the motorcycle benefit ride, Jackson estimates the event, which included a barbecue plate sale, raised around $500.
She said all the proceeds will assist with Sharp’s medical expenses.
Amber Sharp said her father continues recovering at the Shepherd Center in Atlanta. She and the police chief’s fiancé, Darlene Davis, said he began radiation treatments on Tuesday to ease pain and numbness in his right leg caused by heterotopic ossification, or excessive bone growth, around his right hip joint.
Dennis Sharp, 52, suffered a shattered pelvis and severe head injury after his patrol vehicle, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, collided with a 2019 John Deere 8320R farm tractor on Alabama 33 on June 17, according to authorities.
“He is upbeat, and he has a very positive outlook. He’s ready to get back to work,” Davis said on Monday.
Courtland Mayor Linda Peebles said Sharp has also expressed to her his eagerness to return.
“We are as eager as he is for him to return, but I told him, we can take care of Courtland. He’s got to take care of himself and make sure he is healed,” she said. “I want to thank everyone from my heart for all that they have done for Dennis and his family. All the prayers and help—and he still needs prayers. He’s still got lots of healing to do.”
Peebles said Sharp shared a video, which is posted on Amber Sharp’s Facebook page, expressing gratitude for the support. Peebles said the message was played over a speaker in downtown Courtland during the car show.
“I wish I could be there, but I can’t,” Dennis Sharp said on Saturday. “I appreciate you all coming out today and showing support for me and my family, especially all my friends and family who have been supportive and wish me well… It means a lot.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.