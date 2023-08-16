Town of Courtland approves agreement with Lockheed Martin

As we approach the 30th anniversary of Lockheed Martin planting roots in Lawrence County, the town of Courtland has given the greenlight to a groundbreaking agreement with the aerospace giant. The agreement which received unanimous support from the town council, aims to secure funding for the addition of a new firefighter to the Courtland Fire Department over the next five years. While the town of Courtland already has an established fire department, the agreement would also provide for more equipment and renovations to the existing firehouse to include a bunk area for an around the clock firefighter.
Lockheed Martin has a similar agreement in Littleton, Colorado that’s nearing their 10th anniversary.
With increased firefighting capabilities, as well as emergency medical response, Courtland aims to respond more effectively to emergencies.
“This partnership is really big for the town of Courtland and Lockheed,” said Mayor Linda Peebles “It’s something that we’ve worked on for a long time, to make it the most dependable and reliable for everyone. This wouldn’t have been possible without Courtland’s Fire Chief, Scott Norwood and his hard work and dedication to making this become a reality for Courtland and for Lockheed. We’re thankful to have him oversee the project.”
There are ten fire stations in Lawrence County, with Moulton being the only one who currently provides round the clock firefighters. With the agreement, Courtland will become the second.
A ribbon cutting will be announced at a later date.
