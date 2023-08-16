Town of Courtland approves agreement with Lockheed Martin

Peebles

As we approach the 30th anniversary of Lockheed Martin planting roots in Lawrence County, the town of Courtland has given the greenlight to a groundbreaking agreement with the aerospace giant. The agreement which received unanimous support from the town council, aims to secure funding for the addition of a new firefighter to the Courtland Fire Department over the next five years. While the town of Courtland already has an established fire department, the agreement would also provide for more equipment and renovations to the existing firehouse to include a bunk area for an around the clock firefighter.  

Lockheed Martin has a similar agreement in Littleton, Colorado that’s nearing their 10th anniversary. 

