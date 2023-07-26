Step outdoors with Wild Alabama

As summer continues, Wild Alabama has numerous events scheduled for anyone who wants to get outside. For anyone who wants to participate in a hike, there are plenty of opportunities.
Wild Alabama staff and volunteers will visit Kinlock Falls each Monday in July to pick up trash around the falls.
They start at 11:00 a.m. Volunteers are welcome to stay after for swim and fellowship under the falls.
Wild Alabama’s Wild Wednesday Nature Hikes will be held each Wednesday. The hikes are specifically planned to give kids and families “a fun and safe way to explore the Bankhead Forest,” according to Wild Alabama’s website.
Each trek takes participants to an easy-to-reach, beautiful location inside the forest.
“Through fun exploration on the trail and in the water, hikers learn about Leave No Trace, the natural and cultural history of the area, what lives in the water and on the land, and adults learn of places to take their children on their own,” their website says.
A group must include at least one child or teenager to be considered a family.
Smoking and dogs are not allowed.
On Saturday, July 29, Wild Alabama will lead a partnership poetry hike in the Sipsey Wilderness with the Sierra Club.
Guides will lead participants to a cooler, wet destination in Bankhead Forest. The distance will be approximately four to six miles roundtrip.
Everyone is invited to bring a favorite poem to read to the group. It can be original or otherwise -- any favorite poem.
All ages welcome. No dogs or smoking allowed.
The hike will last from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
On Sunday, July 30, Wild Alabama’s Janice Barrett will lead a forest bathing hike.
The trail will be easy to moderate hiking and be approximately one and a quarter miles round trip.
Participants are encouraged to bring food and water, plus a journal and cloth to sit or lay on during times of reflection.
It will last from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Only five spots are available.
On Sunday and Monday, July 30 and 31, Wild Alabama’s Lindsay Madison will lead a legacy tools workday in the Sipsey Wilderness.
Tools will be provided, but work gloves are necessary.
The group will take regular rest breaks to stay safe from the heat.
Participants are asked to bring a day-sized backpack with at least a 20 liter capacity and to wear long pants and sturdy hiking boots.
Attendees should be aware that poison ivy and ticks may be present in the work area. Bug repellent is recommended.
Participants need to bring their own food and plenty of water. A water filter would be beneficial.
The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and end by 3:30 p.m. The location is TBA.
