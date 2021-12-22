Moulton boasts its own winter wonderland

Downtown Moulton is a winter wonderland thanks to local residents who are all in for spreading holiday cheer each December. Several houses along Moulton Street, beginning at the Byler Road intersection, participate in the neighborhood tradition of filling their lawns with inflatables, setting out nativity scenes, and decking their homes in Christmas lights for spectators to enjoy.

