Alabama Extension offers Master Gardener volunteer program

Do you love plants? Do you enjoy learning? Then you are a great candidate for the Master Gardener Intern Training Program! You do not have to be a garden expert, just come with a desire to learn and grow!
The Alabama Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program is an educational volunteer-recruitment program offered through the Alabama Cooperative Extension System. Volunteers work with Alabama Extension to provide their communities reliable, relevant and reachable gardening information and education opportunities. Classes in the training program include home lawns, trees, shrubs, annual and perennial flowers and vegetable gardening. Extension specialists, agents, local specialists, and certified Master Gardeners will teach the courses.
The fifteen-week Master Gardener training course is available on-line via Zoom with hands-on afternoon sessions in Florence with Northwest Master Gardener Interns available. Lawrence Co Master Gardeners will offer monthly afternoon sessions. You do not have to watch the sessions live – using CANVAS you can watch the sessions when it is convenient for you – but you do need to watch them and take the quizzes to graduate.
Participants in the Master Gardener Course are required to report 50 hours of volunteer service within a year of completing the course in order to become certified. After which, certified Master Gardeners achieve 25 hours of volunteer service. Projects range from answering Helpline calls and assisting Extension agent workshops to ongoing community projects.
The deadline to register for the fall training series is August 6, 2021. The fall intern training will start on August 12th with an orientation, followed by training classes August 19th through November 18th. Each class day will have a morning (9:30-11:30 AM) and afternoon portion (1:00-2:30 PM). The cost is $150 and includes a Master Gardener book and Master Gardener t-shirt. Once you complete the course and community service hours you will be certified and receive a badge and have the opportunity to join an area association. Lawrence County has not yet formed an Association but we are working toward certifying as many Master Gardeners so we can form an active Association. To date, many of our Master Gardener graduates have joined the Morgan County Association.
Lawrence County Master Gardener Interns will have a drop-in orientation with CEC Donna Shanklin – she will review with you how to login to Zoom, access the class on CANVAS, submit AU Protect background check and access the Master Gardener Reporting System. If you have internet connection issue you are welcome to use technology in the Lawrence County Office to attend the classes. In addition, per appointment you will have the opportunity to meet up with local Master Gardeners who can assist you through the class. There are plans to have monthly sessions to visit local gardeners and plant sharing. There are also opportunities for if you want to attend classes in Florence or Hartselle to view the class with other watching live via Zoom and participate in activities there – but you will still be considered a Lawrence County Master Gardener Intern.
Register online at http://www.aces.edu/go/mastergardener.
If you have questions, please give Lucy Edwards, Regional Extension Agent – Home Grounds a call at 334-329-1672 or Donna Shanklin, County Extension Coordinator Lawrence County at call at 256-974-2464.
