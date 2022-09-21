Pond Spring, the General Joe Wheeler Home, hosts several community events yearly, including the free General’s Birthday Party in September and special Christmas tours in December. Everyone is invited to participate in a brand new free family-friendly event at Pond Spring, including hosting the first Scarecrow Stroll.
According to organizers, families, individuals, businesses, community groups, schools and churches are all invited to build a scarecrow for the Scarecrow Stroll. There is no fee to participate and no fee to come see them. Scarecrows will line the driveway leading up to the beautiful historic home for the month of October.
There will be two (2) People’s Choice Awards. One award will be based on votes cast from guests who tour the house. The other will be an online contest at the General Joe Wheeler Home Facebook page of their charitable foundation, with pictures of all the scarecrows. Organizers say this is a wonderful opportunity to bring joy to the community, promote your group or business and have some old-fashioned fun!
Due to the rules of the Alabama Historical Commission, no stakes can be driven into the ground, but participants can be very creative in how to display their scarecrow. Stake him or her in a five gallon bucket, sit him in a lawn chair, build a frame with a weighted base, etc.
Your scarecrow can be traditional or get creative with some props to tell the story of your family, business or organization. Organizers urge not to forget to make a sign telling who you are. Laminated signs might withstand the weather better.
Choose materials that will withstand the weather and secure decorations well.
Pond Spring, the General Joe Wheeler Home, is not responsible for any lost or damaged items.
Note that by participating in the Scarecrow Stroll, you agree to allow the use of photographs of your scarecrow for marketing and publicity efforts.
Official Scarecrow setup day is October 1, but if you need an alternate date, please email pondspringahc@gmail.com or call 256-637-8513 during hours listed below if you would like to participate so they can plan a spot for you!
Pond Spring, 12280 Alabama Highway 20, Hillsboro
Wednesday - Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 4 p.m. (office is closed noon - 1 p.m.).
