Pond Spring, the General Joe Wheeler Home, hosts several community events yearly,  including the free General’s Birthday Party in September and special Christmas tours in December.  Everyone is invited to participate in a brand new free family-friendly event at Pond Spring, including hosting the first Scarecrow Stroll.   

According to organizers, families, individuals, businesses, community groups, schools and churches are all invited to build a scarecrow for the Scarecrow Stroll. There is no fee to participate and no fee to come see them. Scarecrows will line the driveway leading up to the beautiful historic home for the month of October.  

