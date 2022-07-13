Two Town Creek residents are in the Lawrence County Jail on drug charges after they were arrested in the Hatton community early Sunday morning, according to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office.
Around 2 a.m. on Sunday, deputies with the Lawrence Sheriff’s Office noticed a pickup truck parked at the front door of a service station in Hatton, the report said. Deputies identified the occupants in the vehicle, 36-year-old Chalis Everett and 47-year-old Hershel Dutton, and discovered Everett had an outstanding warrant for her arrest.
Inside the vehicle, deputies found more than eight grams of Methamphetamine, pills, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the report.
Everett and Dutton were each charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
