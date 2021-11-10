Annual Pizza Farm event for Lawrence third graders returns to Moulton

Lawrence County’s annual Pizza Farm event, an educational outreach program aimed at third graders that also celebrates local farmers and the farming industry’s role in food resourcing, returned to Moulton this fall.
The educational field trip offered to each of the county’s elementary schools—Speake, Hazelwood, Mt. Hope, East Lawrence and Moulton—is made possible by the Farm City Committee and local partnerships including the Alabama Cooperative Extension System, Moulton Lions Club, the Lawrence County Farmers Exchange and others. The event invited third-grade students from participating schools to the Lions Club Fairgrounds on Oct. 28 and 29.
“Lawrence County’s third grade youth for over 20 years have gone to the Lions Club Fairgrounds in Moulton to learn about where their food comes from,” Lawrence County Extension Coordinator Donna Shanklin said. “The event began with former CEC Linda Robinson wanting youth to know that when they eat a pizza that every ingredient in that pizza comes from a farm, and that many of those ingredients can be produced by Lawrence County farmers.”
Shanklin said the program takes a closer look at common pizza ingredients from tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, wheat dough, and even the cardboard boxes pizza is delivered in to demonstrate the resources—local produce, dairy and livestock—provided by farmers.
She said the event saw volunteers from local Master Gardeners, the Tennessee Valley Beekeepers Association, the Event Planning Group from Lawrence County High School, and many others. Volunteers provided engaging activities and presentations to the students in attendance.
“Moulton Elementary Science teacher Kim Johnson spoke at the “Living Pizza Farm” stop and said it was so much fun helping kids make the connection with the food they eat and the animals and plants the food comes from,” Shanklin said. “Youth got to see up close a dairy cow, goats, pigs, donkeys, chickens and more thanks to Hunter White, Woodruff Petting Zoo, and Ashley Bolo bringing their animals to the event.”
She said other activities and booths at the Pizza Farm event included an informational session with local beekeepers, a dairy dash relay-activity, Sammy Soil activity, Fruit and Veggie Jeopardy, What’s your Favorite Cheese activity, and Forestry, Wildlife and Bugs activities. When weather permitted, the visiting students also enjoyed a hayride.
Lawrence County Farmers Federation President John Tucker said it was great to see everyone come together and learn about agriculture.
“The Women’s Committee of the Lawrence County Farmers Federation have been with the event since the beginning and have fond memories of the event and how it has provided youth the opportunity to see where their food comes from,” Shanklin added. “The Women’s Committee deliver the pizza slices, milk and ice cream to the youth at the end of the event.”
Organizers said this year’s sponsors for the program included the Lawrence County School System, the Lawrence County Farmers Federation, Moulton Lions Club, the Woodruff Petting Zoo, and Purity Dairy. Shanklin said the Lawrence County Exchange in Moulton also provided soil for the Sammy Soil kits given to students who participated in the activity.
For more information about Pizza Farm, the Farm City Committee or other projects and programs facilitated by the Lawrence County Extension Office, contact 256-974-2464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.